The Sawyers in Winston-Salem add touches of the beach in their yard

Much like the birth of their bottle tree, several other garden details have come into existence because of unforeseen, and often unfortunate circumstances.

“Our yard is a development out of tragedy,” LaTonya said with a laugh. “The walkway came about because we had to get hooked to the city (water), and the septic tank was right there. So as I said, this yard is born out of tragedy.”

The walkway she referenced is the main thoroughfare between the street and the front door of their house. A wide path lined with handsome round stones, this path is paved with oyster shells and large rectangular slate slabs. As LaTonya explained, this path follows a straight line where the water line was buried, a clever and decidedly more beautiful cover up than sowing grass.

The abundant stone that lines this walkway is present throughout all the beds in the Sawyers' garden. Some are massive and tinged with moss, some are pitted and seem to hold a story, and others are speckled, adding color to seas of green liriope.

“All of the rocks you see, we didn't buy any of those,” LaTonya said. “Maybe this was the place, when they built the neighborhood, they dumped all the rock. Every time we'd dig, we would find rock.”