These azalea are Perfecto Mundo in your landscape

Mid-October and 44 degrees sent me out into the landscape to scout for camellia blossoms, but instead I was mesmerized by the azalea flowers. My front yard is about a half-acre, requiring an adventure with a slope, so I am often failing to do due diligence not only with maintenance but photography, too.

I don’t know what surprised me the most — was it the huge carnation-like blossoms of Bloom-A-Thon Double Pink, or the pure exquisite nature of Perfecto Mundo Double Pink and Perfecto Mundo Double Purple? Both Perfecto Mundo varieties looked as though they were made of pure porcelain.

I planted really small plants two years ago, and this year was like their coming out party. The blossoms are smaller than the Bloom-A-Thon, but azalea lovers everywhere will have to have these reblooming varieties too. They will literally offer months of bloom.

I am delighted with my combinations, though I have to confess one was sort of an accident. I planted the Perfecto Mundo Double Purple with a lime green anise shrub. The lime green foliage and purple touching in marriage is ever-so striking. My accidental combination occurred with Perfecto Mundo Double Pink and Rockin Deep Purple salvia. I just never considered the blooming sequence, especially since the azalea was small at planting. Right now I love it, but it is possible the salvia will have to be moved later.