These will be your calla lilies, next year and for always

If you have thought about growing calla lilies but doubted your abilities, know this: If I can do it, you can too! I was sent some bulbs for testing in late April. My first bloom was around June 1 and I still have dozens of blooms and can see more coming, but like you, I am still doubting myself.

In my box for testing were the six varieties of the new Be My Calla series coming out next year from Proven Winners. There were five bulbs of each variety that looked a little like biscuits or what I imagine scones to look like. I was also given pots about similar in size to those used for chrysanthemums. I immediately emailed and asked if I was supposed to grow them up as transplants or if I could simply plant the bulbs in the ground. There was no response, telling me I was the Chuck Yeager tester here, except not planes but calla lilies.

My wife, Jan, told me she loved calla lilies and that a house we rented once had some. Somehow I missed knowing all of that, that she loved them or that we had them. So that is all my experience with calla lilies. And to the best of my knowledge, I have never seen the bulbs or plants for sale. The real pressure, however, was when she said she loved them — this meant I had to plant them.