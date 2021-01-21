Tips on garden tool care and maintenance

Most of my garden tools serve one of two purposes — they either dig or they cut. I maintain them accordingly, and start by cleaning them.

My digging tools consist of shovels, hoes, rakes, pitchforks and handheld trowels, bulb planters and spades. Cleaning these tools is best enjoyed on a sunny day, when you can find a warm spot to use the hose and get your hands wet. Even though many a garden tool's purpose is to dig in the dirt, it's not wise to keep that dirt clinging to the tool. Washing off any caked on dirt is important, so to maintain the integrity of the handles and the steel. I use a hard bristled brush and a bucket of warm soapy water to clean my digging tools, laying them in the sun to dry.

After cleaning, I address wooden handles, the same way I did with my scuffle hoe. I gently sand the length of the handle, smoothing any rough areas. I then use a rag to apply mineral oil to the wood. I use mineral oil because it's cheap and I've always got some on hand. Other types of oil work fine, too, including linseed oil.

The business ends of digging tools need to be maintained, as well. The steel heads of shovels and spades can become pitted and dulled overtime, and rust can build up, too. A quick application of oil will go a long way to keep rust away, and sharpening edges will help shovels, edgers and spades perform better.