Toy icebox sold for $1,440 at recent auction

Children's toys are often miniature copies of full-sized objects in the house. They like to imitate Mom and Dad's work. A recent Bertoia auction sold the toy icebox with its original pristine box for $1,440. The Gurney toy refrigerator made by Arcade is only 5½ inches high. It is a copy of a 1840s icebox. Although the first refrigeration method was patented in 1809, the icebox for home use dates from the 1840s. The toy has a square door on the right side that covered the compartment that held a block of ice, which was delivered by an iceman in a horse-drawn wagon. Food was kept in the large compartment, and the small section on the right is where the water from the melting ice was collected and discarded each day. A modern electric refrigerator was made by General Electric Co. in 1927. It is named for the Monitor Top. It remained popular until the 1940s. Today's refrigerators can be dated by the special section for frozen food introduced in 1924. All of the styles have been copied for toys.

Q: I'm trying to find some information on a figurine that belonged to my grandmother. It's a woman wearing an off-the-shoulder, long blue dress, posed as though she's dancing. It's marked "Created by Goldscheider" over a large capital letter "G" and below that "Goldscheider-Everlast Corp." I've seen several that resemble it but not this exact one. Can you tell me an approximate age and value?