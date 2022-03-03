Triad Orchid Society planning first in-person show and sale since 2020

Dorcas Brogdon, a founding member of the TOS has 21 AOS awarded orchids — most of which she’s named for her children and grandchildren. Brogdon’s daughter Gay Sharpe (also an active member of the TOS) is the namesake of Phalaenopsis Brenda Gay.

This year’s TOS show will be inside the historic Reynolda Gardens conservatory and will be set up as a bench show. This simple setup will work well with the flow of the greenhouses and allow for adequate viewing.

“Normally, we have naturalistic displays,” Bottoms said. “But this year, because of COVID-19, we’re trying to make it simple for people to set up and simple to break down. So we’re doing what’s called a bench show, which means that the plants are going to be put on display in lines. It will be a little more simplistic, and they’ll be organized based on the show schedule which is the classifications of the different groups of plants.”

Bottoms and Greene also explained an example of AOS standards for flowers, citing shape and form. Of course, it’s all subjective to the specific classification of orchid being judged, but it helped clarify the judging process for me.