Triad Orchid Society planning first in-person show and sale since 2020

After almost two years of pandemic restrictions, canceled events and postponed workshops, we’re finally getting back to in-person garden gatherings. Proceeding with caution is at the helm, but I must say that it feels good to start writing about garden and plant events again.
Over the course of the next couple of months, I hope to highlight some of these amazing events, and celebrate with the organizers the return of some beloved annual happenings.
Just around the corner is the Triad Orchid Society Show and Sale, which was last held in early 2020, right before the pandemic lockdowns. Since then, the Triad Orchid Society has starting hosting their monthly meetings at Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem, moving from their previous Colfax location. Their orchid show is March 11-13 at the Reynolda Gardens education wing and conservatory.
The Triad Orchid Society (TOS) show and sale will provide an opportunity for orchid growers, houseplant enthusiasts and the plant-loving public to come out and view hundreds of blooming specimens. It will also include popular plant and pottery vendors including The Orchidarium, Seagrove Orchids and Tsuchibuta Pottery.
“We’re going to expand as much as we can with our own society and get as many plants as we can in displays,” said Chad Green, TOS President. “And a few other societies have said they were coming. This year will be pared down, but we’ll still try to make it as great as possible.”
I’ve never attended a flower show focused just on orchids, so I had lots of questions for Triad Orchid Society officers and organizers of the show. I’m fascinated with how growers are judged on their entries, as the standards are usually set by the corresponding national or global organization. Our local orchid society chapter breaks down their judging into two sets — one which seeks out impressive crowd favorites and another set which adheres to the American Orchid Society guidelines.
“There’s two sets of things that happen during judging,” said Will Bottoms, TOS Vice President. “The first set is ribbon judging. And then there’s a separate process for American Orchid Society judging for both quality of flower and also quality of growing.”
“With ribbon judging for the plants in the show — while it’s geared toward quality of the flower — it’s more geared toward what would impress the public. Whereas with judging for quality for the AOS (American Orchid Society), you’re looking at that plant against all other plants of that same cross or that same species and comparing how that stands up to the record.”
Owners of orchids that receive top marks from the AOS judges have their attached to that plant forever. They can name their orchid, charge more for bred seedlings or simply revel in the bragging rights.
Dorcas Brogdon, a founding member of the TOS has 21 AOS awarded orchids — most of which she’s named for her children and grandchildren. Brogdon’s daughter Gay Sharpe (also an active member of the TOS) is the namesake of Phalaenopsis Brenda Gay.
This year’s TOS show will be inside the historic Reynolda Gardens conservatory and will be set up as a bench show. This simple setup will work well with the flow of the greenhouses and allow for adequate viewing.
“Normally, we have naturalistic displays,” Bottoms said. “But this year, because of COVID-19, we’re trying to make it simple for people to set up and simple to break down. So we’re doing what’s called a bench show, which means that the plants are going to be put on display in lines. It will be a little more simplistic, and they’ll be organized based on the show schedule which is the classifications of the different groups of plants.”
Bottoms and Greene also explained an example of AOS standards for flowers, citing shape and form. Of course, it’s all subjective to the specific classification of orchid being judged, but it helped clarify the judging process for me.
“So every genus, every grouping has its own set of strictures,” Bottoms said. “But all of them focus on a couple of things that are broadly general. The generalized form guideline is fullness, roundness and flatness. And then color — the color is pleasing, there’s no odd breaks or weird patterning.”
Coincidentally, this year’s TOS orchid show is happening just a few weeks before the American Orchid Society holds its centennial celebration. Of course, the AOS event is happening hundreds of miles away in Florida, but it’s just nice to see these types of events being held again in person.
Many of these bigger shows also include orchid-inspired artwork, crafts and hundreds of vendors. Albeit on a tad smaller scale, the TOS orchid show will be a great opportunity to buy some beautiful orchids, get a little inspiration and advice for starting your own orchid collection or learn how to become a member of an orchid society.
There is a $5 admission fee to attend the TOS show and sale. This fee helps fund the TOS mission to educate their members and the public.
“The admission fee goes to support the society’s operation,” Greene said. “It’s for us to bring in people to speak, it’s for us to do re-potting classes.”
Greene and Bottoms stressed the invaluable resources of the Triad Orchid Society’s members — as TOS members are steeped in decades of orchid growing expertise. Brogdon, 91, has so much insight into orchid cultivation and is able to answer most any question about care and methods.
“Gay’s mother, Dorcas, represents so many years of growing knowledge,” Greene said. “And if no one asks her about that knowledge, it’s not gonna be there anymore. So people have a real opportunity to meet, talk about growing and learn. That’s something we hope we can re-establish.”
The Triad Orchid Society Show and Sale will be March 11-13 at Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. Admission is $5.
On March 11, entries will be received between 9 and 11 a.m., and the show will be open to the public 1-5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to enter orchids into the show. March 12 and 13, the show will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Triad Orchid Society’s Facebook page or email triadorchidsociety@gmail.com.
