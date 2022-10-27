Trial and error is needed to create a garden with the right colors and textures

In my day to day, I am often surrounded by plants people, nurserymen and knowledgeable horticulturists, many of whom wave their plant geek flags proudly. It’s comforting, stimulating and confusing, all at the same time, as I live in a constant state of learning.

It’s not every day, though, that I get to meet self-educated plants people, who have made serious work of plant identification and Latin nomenclature. Will Ferrell is one such person, who has reminded me of the intrigue of being consumed with the beauty of plants.

Ferrell is a genuine plant enthusiast, describing his passion for plants as merely a hobby. His ability to identify trees, shrubs and perennials rivals anyone I’ve met, which proves how in-tune he is with what he plants and what he observes.

His Kernersville garden is remarkable. It is a true showcase of camellias and azaleas. A ripe balance of spring and fall blooming cultivars, October through November offers a fine show of color from an array of Camellia sasanqua and Encore Azaleas. I found more of these blooming shrubs that I expected, which were in their autumn glory on the day of my visit.

“I’m sort of an ericaceous gardener, so to speak,” Ferrell said. “I got into azaleas, deciduous azaleas and evergreen azaleas first. I’ve got probably a hundred cultivars of evergreens and maybe 40 deciduous.”

Many years ago, Ferrell spent time in Wyatt LeFever’s garden, where he first became enamored with azaleas. LeFever is a well-known Kernersville plantsman who cultivated a woodland garden full of specimen trees, shrubs and rare botanical finds at his home.

“Wyatt LeFever’s garden inspired me a lot from the get go,” Ferrell said. “I went over when I was first getting into gardening and saw his deciduous azaleas blooming, and that kind of got me on that jag.”

The Encore series of azaleas have been on the market for years, developed by Louisiana nurseryman Buddy Lee in the late ‘90s. Encores bloom spring, summer and fall — but most heavily in spring and fall. They are a fantastic landscape shrub that tend to stay considerably smaller than traditional azaleas.

Ferrell has coupled Encores with camellias throughout his garden, many times to complement each other with their bloom time and contrasting colors. Adjacent to his front door, a ‘Pink Butterfly’ sasanqua is coupled with the pure white blooms of ‘Moonlight’ Encore.

Farther down the drive, the deep burgundy blooms of ‘Alabama Beauty’ camellia flow into the bright hues of Encore ‘Royalty’ and Encore ‘Twist.’ ‘Royalty’ sports a bright fuschia-purple bloom and is known for its brilliant color. ‘Twist’ lives up to its name by offering pale pink blooms, which are twisted with bright fuchia-purple streaks and sometimes even come out as pure purple.

In the fall, Ferrell’s garden is packed full of pastel colors, a spectrum you typically don’t see this time of year. He has an abundance of pinks, purples and clear yellows — which Ferrell thinks is a nice change of pace from the typical russets and oranges you see in many planned fall gardens.

Adding to this palette of pastels are hardy cyclamen and chrysanthemums. Cyclamen coum have naturalized beautifully under mature trees, a unique bulb that really puts on a show. Ferrell has bright pink hardy mums planted in several areas of his garden. They’re either ‘Cambodian Queens’ or ‘Ryan’s Pinks.’ The two are so similar that it’s hard to tell.

Where the cyclamens are a more muted pink, the chrysanthemums are much brighter, sporting a bright yellow center. Ferrell is partial to this mum, praising its growth habit.

“It’s a very satisfying plant for me,” Ferrell said. “It does well and better in moderate shade than anybody would have predicted. Mostly, you think of them as a sun plant.”

Speaking of sun, it’s not an element that’s too prevalent in Ferrell’s garden. His garden is primarily shade, with some open areas getting more exposure. When the home was built over 20 years ago, Ferrell insisted on keeping many of the large trees, which have provided more and more shade over time.

“I wanted to be a shade gardener, but it keeps coming at you, and you get too much,” Ferrell said.

Aside from his notable collection of camellias and azaleas, Ferrell’s garden has two other elements that really struck a chord with me. He has a diverse collection of conifers and a large array of variegated trees, shrubs and perennials.

Ferrell has an eye for pairing plants that create striking texture combinations. He does this in several areas of his garden, many of which include conifers that offer diverse structure and foliage. One such area combines the airy needles of a Thunderhead Japanese black pine, the wavy foliage of dwarf golden Hinoki cypress and the deep burgundy allure of an annual alternanthera.

Another area flanks the edge of Ferrell’s garden, facing a neighboring home. Here, he’s situated a ‘Sunspray’ Hinoki cypress, a ‘Tamukeyama’ Japanese maple and a ‘Satsuki’ azalea together, which all work collectively to create a ripple of texture and color.

Scattered throughout, Ferrell has dotted variegated plants to create bright spots in this shady garden. Some of the many variegated choices include a ‘Stellar Pink’ dogwood, alstroemeria, Chamaecyparis pisifera ‘Snow,’ Thujopsis dolabrata and ‘Autumn Frost’ hosta.

It’s clear that Ferrell has worked creatively and intentionally to cultivate this rich spot of earth for the past two decades. And although he’s a wealth of information and plant knowledge, Ferrell remains humble about his work, recognizing how his garden has grown from the seeds of trial and error.

“Our home here was built in 2001,” Ferrell said. “We had a home in North High Point for a while, and I managed to make a lot of mistakes in gardening there. I’ve tried to do a little better here, but (I’ve) made plenty of mistakes here, too. I think one of my talents is to be able to study and study and still screw up.”

At the end of the day, though, it’s those mistakes that make us better gardeners. We learn from the plants we grow, the plants we kill and all the ones in between that let us know what we’re doing wrong.

What makes us wiser gardeners is learning to listen and rolling with this ebb and flow — a skill Ferrell seems to have honed nicely.