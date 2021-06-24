Veteran gardener starts over and ends up with a waterfall

“When he said there would be two streams, I got excited,” Mrs. Kramer said.

She admits to some nervous days during the pandemic, watching from their sun room as the MDL crew finished the retaining walls and slowly built the waterfall stone by stone.

The crew checked in regularly with the couple to make sure they were pleased with the work. One day Mrs. Kramer added a new request.

“I said I wanted steps, and he said, ‘We’ll have to get more boulders.’”

In the end, they needed 68 tons of boulders, 99 tons of cut sandstone and another 10 tons of stacked stone and river rock. The project took six months, from April to September 2020, and was finished in time for MDL’s landscapers, Mrs. Kramer and her daughter to do fall planting.

The guys planted the trees and big shrubs, including Colorado blue spruce, red and gold thread falsecrypress and hydrangeas, while the women put in daylilies, irises, liriope, coreopsis, sedge, Shasta daisies and other perennials.

In the spring, Mrs. Kramer added annuals, including impatiens, vinca, geraniums and ‘King Tut’ papyrus along with smaller umbrella grasses ‘Prince Tut’ and ‘Baby Tut.’