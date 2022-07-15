 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer workday planned at Arboretum at Tanglewood

North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE), Forsyth County Center, will host a public volunteer workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood, Manor House Circle, Clemmons, in conjunction with the Forsyth County Extension Master GardenerSM Volunteers (EMGVs) from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 14.

The public is invited to see the Arboretum at Tanglewood as they never have before — working alongside the EMGVs to help keep the gardens as beautiful as they have ever been.

Registration is required to attend the workday at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite. Registration will close the day before the event, and no walk-in registrations will be accepted.

Additional workdays will be on Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Register for each date separately via the NCCE, Forsyth County Eventbrite page.

Volunteers will meet at the Arboretum office at 5:45 p.m. for a short orientation. Garden work will take place between 6 and 7:30 p.m. All registered participants will receive directions to the Arboretum. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other trusted supervising adult.

Bring a water bottle, your favorite pair of garden gloves and your favorite tools. Water refills, tools and gloves also will be available to borrow.

Tasks may include weeding, mulching, watering, planting and more.

Visit forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu.

