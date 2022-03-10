When planning spring garden, think about next winter's, too

As spring approaches, more people are getting their gardens ready for planting season. Here are some tips to consider.

As winter winds down, gardeners collectively look for signs of life, whether from the green sprouts of fall-planted bulbs or the return of foliage as deciduous trees leaf out. But our gardens could retain interest year-round.

When doing your spring planning — and planting — include ideas for next winter's landscape too.

Some tips when planning a garden for winter interest:

First, create an evergreen backdrop so that when deciduous shrubs and trees lose their leaves in autumn, your beds will still have "bones," or structure, to provide screening, height and visual interest.

Next, re-evaluate the importance of curb appeal. Although the aesthetic from the street matters, it's not the only view: The person who sees the garden most is you.

Consider where you spend your time. Do you work from a home office? Is there a window above the kitchen sink? Study the vista and plan the garden from indoors. When selecting plants, evaluate how their berries, bark and bare stems will enhance your view.