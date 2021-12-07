White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

The first lady, a longtime community college professor, invited Maryland second graders for the unveiling of the holiday decorations. They were inspired by people the president and first lady met while traveling around the country this year, according to the White House.

Frontline workers are also represented in the iridescent doves and shooting stars that illuminate the East Colonnade hallway, "representing the peace and light brought to us by all the front-line workers and first responders during the pandemic," the guidebook says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the White House holiday season in other ways, though it remained unclear how parties and receptions may be tweaked to compensate for it.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said parties will be held, though they will be "different" from years past.

Volunteers who decorated the White House came only from the surrounding area, instead of from all over the United States as in past years, because of COVID-19 concerns.

The White House also wasn't spared the supply shortages that many Americans are contending with. Some topiary trees took a little longer to arrive, said social secretary Carlos Elizondo.