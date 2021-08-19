With little maintenance, Sweet Caroline Medusa Green has an award-winning architectural form

Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is typical in sweet potato height but only spreads to about 30 inches. It makes for incredible mixed baskets, too.

When I visited the Young’s Plant Farm's 2021 Garden Tour in Auburn, Ala., there it was: a glorious basket with Sweet Caroline Medusa Green combined with Rockapulco Coral Reef rose form impatiens and Summer Wave Large Violet Torenia. If a busy place like Young’s Plant Farm can do it, we can, too. Better yet, probably Young’s Plant Farm will grow a gazillion to sell to your local nursery and you can buy it and then act like you put it together.

So by now you’ve got it, Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is the best ornamental sweet potato and has already won dozens of awards. But also keep in mind Illusion Emerald Lace and Illusion Midnight Lace. They have the same tight habit, eliminating the constant maintenance. Both have won over 100 awards.

Like all ornamental sweet potatoes, Sweet Caroline Medusa Green likes fertile, well-drained soil, and that's especially true in the landscape. This usually means incorporating 3 to 4 inches of organic matter into heavier clay soil. A container with potting soil is like a dream come true.