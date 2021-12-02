With the holidays approaching, here's a list of gifts for gardeners

As the holiday season settles in around us, our brains begin to focus on creating plans and making lists. Whether it’s organizing gatherings, decorating, baking or gifting, many of us are hopping in December, focused on making merry.
All this merriment can be stressful, though, and the joy can easily be lost in the hustle and bustle. For those who give gifts, many may struggle to find the “perfect” thing for those on their list. It doesn’t have to be complicated, though. If you have a gardener on that list, chances are they’ll be the easiest to shop for (seeing as how a pile of seasoned manure can make them grin from ear to ear).
In this seasonal segment of gifts for gardeners, I’ve found a trove of fun ideas. Some of these gems are in the current holiday issue of Gardener’s Supply catalog. Many of my gift ideas are stocked at local garden centers. Other ideas are less tangible and are more about experiences. So I hope this abbreviated list is able to give you a little inspiration for shopping for the novice or seasoned gardener in your life.
Tools
Start by thinking about practical, good-quality tools, such as handheld pruners or a nice spade. Felco pruners are the industry standard and will often last a lifetime. At about $60, Felco hand pruners are a small investment but return maximum quality. After many years of using inferior brands, I finally received my first set of Felcos a few years ago — a gift that I use almost daily.
A stainless steel hori hori is also a staple tool for a serious gardener and makes an excellent gift. Also known as a Japanese garden knife, a hori hori serves many functions in the garden. Part trowel and part knife, its primary function is to dig, but it also cuts and measures soil depth. One side is serrated, one side is sharpened, both of which help with cutting roots and dividing perennials. The etched measurements on the steel help with planting bulbs. Ranging in price from $20 to $60, a hori hori makes a special gift, one that will be revered by a gardener for years.
DIY
I’ve seen many different pressed flower kits lately, both in catalogs and in stores. I suppose the days of sandwiching blossoms and fronds between the pages of encyclopedias has passed, and these kits make the process quicker and more intentional. Ranging from banded wooden boxes to terracotta tiles, these flower pressing kits can preserve a trove of small botanicals from your garden.
Speaking of kits, there are so many different kits to consider for gifts. I’m not talking about a simplistic three pot, three seed herb garden kit (although these are great for kids, FYI). The kits I’ve seen lately are great for a range of gardeners, from foodies to plant geeks.
Fermentation kits are awesome and fun for anyone who wants to try something new. I’ve canned and preserved food from my garden for 20-plus years, but I’ve never tried my hand at fermentation.
When I was much younger, I remember family members making sauerkraut in crocks, something that always fascinated me. Now I have a hankering to make kimchi, which could be made super simple with one of these kits. Most kits include weights, cheesecloth, packing dowels and books.
Other fun kits include microgreens, seed bombs, mushroom logs and bonsai. And if you’re feeling extra creative, you could create your own gardening kit by putting together the elements for a project. Just take into consideration the specific interests of your gardener and run with it.
Prefab raised beds make a great gift for a gardener, especially those who have limited space but a grand garden plan. Many raised bed frames come deconstructed in a box and are simple to install.
And for those gardeners who have mobility issues or prefer not to stoop, there are many options for waist-height garden beds. A.B. Seed, the garden center at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, carries these waist-height planters. Wrapping these might be a bit of a challenge — but, hey, who cares? It’s a great present for a gardener.
Experiences
Keep in mind that gifts don’t have to come gift wrapped. Some of the best gifts we can give are experiences or meaningful donations to nonprofits or local gardening programs. This can be simple, subtle and can have a meaningful effect on all parties involved.
Tickets to a special garden exhibit would delight any gardener, giving them something to look forward to in the near or distant future. A membership to a botanical garden, public garden or historic site would give joy for 365 days, not to mention support the mission of the garden.
Making a donation in a gardener’s name instills a lasting impression on the efforts of local nonprofits — many of these organizations strive to educate kids about nature or provide vegetables for those in need. There are myriad ways to gift experiences, all of which bring joy to those involved.
So if you have a gardener on your list this holiday season, don’t fret. There are so many avenues which lead to great gifts. I encourage you to be creative and have fun with the process, and shop local as much as you can. Never forget that a true gardener will always be tickled with a pile of manure placed beside their garden gate.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.