With the holidays approaching, here's a list of gifts for gardeners

As the holiday season settles in around us, our brains begin to focus on creating plans and making lists. Whether it’s organizing gatherings, decorating, baking or gifting, many of us are hopping in December, focused on making merry.

All this merriment can be stressful, though, and the joy can easily be lost in the hustle and bustle. For those who give gifts, many may struggle to find the “perfect” thing for those on their list. It doesn’t have to be complicated, though. If you have a gardener on that list, chances are they’ll be the easiest to shop for (seeing as how a pile of seasoned manure can make them grin from ear to ear).

In this seasonal segment of gifts for gardeners, I’ve found a trove of fun ideas. Some of these gems are in the current holiday issue of Gardener’s Supply catalog. Many of my gift ideas are stocked at local garden centers. Other ideas are less tangible and are more about experiences. So I hope this abbreviated list is able to give you a little inspiration for shopping for the novice or seasoned gardener in your life.

Tools