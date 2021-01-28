Working in winter sunshine can help gardeners mentally and physically

I spend a great deal of my time outdoors. Whether fulfilling my job duties, gardening at home or recreating, I am often present in the open air. Being exposed to the sun is a welcome necessity, as it stimulates me and pushes me forward. Although the hot summer sun can take a toll on my energy levels, the winter sun seems to fuel me.
I've been thinking recently about how the sun affects me differently in the winter, and how I adjust my schedule to maximize the potential of my personal goals and my garden goals. With fewer hours of daylight, it's harder to accomplish these goals, so I've learned to get creative over the years. Remember, though, that it all starts with knowing the path of the winter sun in your garden.
The sun travels at a much lower path in the winter than it does in the summer. This path has to do with the altitude and azimuth angles, which account for shorter or longer days. During the summer solstice on June 21, the sun is at its highest angle in the sky, making for the longest day of the year. Each day after the summer solstice, the sun drops a little, leading to the winter solstice on Dec. 21, which is the shortest day of the year. This cycle then repeats in reverse, as the short days of winter grow longer as the summer approaches.
I take the time to explain this cycle because it illustrates how important it is to know the sun’s seasonal path and how it affects your garden. Understanding how this path changes will determine how you site perennial beds or your vegetable plots.
For example, my vegetable garden is in the most exposed area of my property. In the summer, my garden gets a drench of sunshine from 10 a.m. through the end of the day. In the winter, though, this same garden gets less than half of that, as shadows from nearby trees compromise the exposure. This limits what I’m able to grow in my cool weather garden, and how plants respond to the short stints of sunshine.
Once you know the sun’s seasonal path in your garden, you can plan, adjust or compensate where you place your beds and what you choose to plant. This is the seventh year I’ve been in my current home, so I’ve had time to study the path of the sun in both winter and summer. I’ve discovered that if I plant my cole crops and early peas in the northern end of my vegetable plot, they do better. It’s all about learning the rhythm of Mother Nature in your surroundings.
Other ways of following the sun in our winter gardens make working outside more bearable this time of year. Because our weather can vary so much, it’s sometimes important to work in sunny areas simply to keep warm. Most gardeners would agree that even a 30-degree day can be enjoyable if you have sunshine on your face.
Just as my cat will roam from room to room snoozing in sunrays, I will work in my yard the same way. While the morning sun lingers on the south side of the house, I’ll scrub the rain barrel or prune around the fig tree. As the day progresses, the sun will trickle into my vegetable garden and grass swale, creating a good opportunity to cut back carex or pull weeds.
Mid to late afternoon, the sun falls on a wooded area where I routinely have to beat back invasive plants and aggressive vines. Even on a cold, windy January day, chasing these sunny areas around my yard makes for enjoyable gardening.
It seems I do this dance with the sun all year long — seeking out chores in shady areas during the heat of summer and shunning the shadows in winter. It’s a routine that has taken me years to hone but one that I’m getting better at year by year. And mapping the path of the sun in my garden has really helped me to be more organized.
The winter sun motivates me, energizes me and helps me to keep making progress even during nature’s dormancy. Following the winter sun helps keep my mental and physical health in check, which is extremely important to a gardener impatiently waiting on spring.
And plus, it helps to make these short days seem just a little longer.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.