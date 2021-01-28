Working in winter sunshine can help gardeners mentally and physically

For example, my vegetable garden is in the most exposed area of my property. In the summer, my garden gets a drench of sunshine from 10 a.m. through the end of the day. In the winter, though, this same garden gets less than half of that, as shadows from nearby trees compromise the exposure. This limits what I’m able to grow in my cool weather garden, and how plants respond to the short stints of sunshine.

Once you know the sun’s seasonal path in your garden, you can plan, adjust or compensate where you place your beds and what you choose to plant. This is the seventh year I’ve been in my current home, so I’ve had time to study the path of the sun in both winter and summer. I’ve discovered that if I plant my cole crops and early peas in the northern end of my vegetable plot, they do better. It’s all about learning the rhythm of Mother Nature in your surroundings.

Other ways of following the sun in our winter gardens make working outside more bearable this time of year. Because our weather can vary so much, it’s sometimes important to work in sunny areas simply to keep warm. Most gardeners would agree that even a 30-degree day can be enjoyable if you have sunshine on your face.