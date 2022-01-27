You can garden in colder weather - with the right gear

My struggle is rooted in my practical choice in gloves, you see. My go-to gardening glove is (and always will be) Nitrile Touch. Most often sold under the brand name Atlas, these gloves provide ultimate dexterity while performing any chore in the garden. I can manipulate any tool, work in the soil and handle seeds while wearing these gloves.

What these gloves don’t provide, however, is warmth. During cold work days, my colleagues and I are convinced that our hands actually stay colder inside these nitrile gloves than outside of them. But with certain gardening chores, it’s hard for me to sacrifice dexterity for warmth. This has led me, over the years, to seek out a warm gardening glove that is both warm and flexible.

I have used a cold weather nitrile thermal glove made by Atlas called Therma Fit. These gloves aren’t the best fitting glove, but are much warmer than my everyday go-to. The nitrile coating is thick, making them relatively water resistant. These gloves don’t allow for good dexterity, but being able to actually feel my fingers is almost worth the sacrifice. I simply can’t use these Therma Fit gloves for garden chores that demand nimble fingers, but they’re great for pruning large limbs, raking and stacking brush.