You can garden in colder weather - with the right gear

Horticulture professionals and those in the green industry often remark, “This business isn’t always sunshine and roses.” Although working outside is often beautiful and rewarding, there are many tough days, when it seems we have to work twice as hard to get jobs done.
The same rings true for home gardening, as there are many days when the weather and conditions are stacked against you, making it darn near impossible to complete tasks. Heat, rain, wind, winter weather and cold temperatures are all contributing factors to challenging work conditions. Having the proper work wear for these conditions is incredibly important, so that you can protect yourself and get garden chores done.
With the winter weather that’s settled in the past few weeks, chances are we’ve all had to find our stash of warm clothing. This can sometimes be a chilling reminder that we need to rethink our winter weather wardrobe or upgrade certain articles of clothing. One good place to start is gloves.
My biggest struggle with warm winter gear is gloves. So many of my gloves just don’t cut it when it comes to keeping my hands warm. Of course, gardening gloves and winter gloves are two different beasts. What I might wear for a day of skiing would certainly be different than what I would wear to plant bulbs. But this begs the question — is there such a thing as a cold weather gardening glove? I’m determined to find the answer, as my struggle is real, folks.
My struggle is rooted in my practical choice in gloves, you see. My go-to gardening glove is (and always will be) Nitrile Touch. Most often sold under the brand name Atlas, these gloves provide ultimate dexterity while performing any chore in the garden. I can manipulate any tool, work in the soil and handle seeds while wearing these gloves.
What these gloves don’t provide, however, is warmth. During cold work days, my colleagues and I are convinced that our hands actually stay colder inside these nitrile gloves than outside of them. But with certain gardening chores, it’s hard for me to sacrifice dexterity for warmth. This has led me, over the years, to seek out a warm gardening glove that is both warm and flexible.
I have used a cold weather nitrile thermal glove made by Atlas called Therma Fit. These gloves aren’t the best fitting glove, but are much warmer than my everyday go-to. The nitrile coating is thick, making them relatively water resistant. These gloves don’t allow for good dexterity, but being able to actually feel my fingers is almost worth the sacrifice. I simply can’t use these Therma Fit gloves for garden chores that demand nimble fingers, but they’re great for pruning large limbs, raking and stacking brush.
I’ve also had good luck and warm hands with gloves that are made with Thinsulate material. I’ve ordered these from companies that specialize in outdoor gear, such as L.L. Bean. A wide-range of manufacturers and brands use this material in their products, which makes it easy to find. Once again, many Thinsulate gloves don’t allow for maximum dexterity, but they do keep your fingers warm and working.
When gardening in cold weather, dressing in layers is key. As we all know, North Carolina is keen on throwing us weather curveballs. What may start as a frigid morning in the 20s may warm up to 60 before the day is over. Anticipating where you’ll be working and for how long is the key to how you should dress.
The weather in the past few weeks has been consistently cold, so I’ve layered the same everyday that I know I’ll be out in the elements. Moisture-wicking thermals are a must, which serve as a cozy base layer. Lined or insulated jeans are great for temperatures under 45 degrees, and keep down any drafts from cold winds. I couldn’t live without my bib overalls, either, which keep in a considerable amount of heat.
Hooded sweatshirts, collared flannel shirts and neck scarves are great layers for keeping warmth tucked in around your neck. Of course, a warm hat is always necessary in cold weather, trapping heat around your head and ears. I prefer beanie caps, as they fit snug and don’t get caught too often on low branches.
Gardening in cold weather demands a warm pair of boots, too. I recommend choosing anything that is insulated, as its crucial for keeping your toes warm. Although they keep your feet dry, many rubber wellies and Muck boots aren’t good for warmth. Insulated, waterproof boots are the best, which almost guarantee you’ll have dry, warm feet.
Remember that if you’re dressed properly for the elements, gardening can be much more enjoyable. Although winter months do give us a pause from many of our regular outdoor gardening chores, there are days when we have to work in the cold and brave the wind and snow. Make sure to layer up on those days and protect your head, feet and hands.
And if anyone has recommendations for cold weather gardening gloves, let me know! I am always hunting the perfect pair.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.