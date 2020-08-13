There is an August fury in my household, one that includes a makeshift canning kitchen, the constant stench of vinegar, the continual chopping of hot peppers and an overflowing table of ripe tomatoes. So, in the midst of all this, the other day I realized that many of my herbs need to be harvested and preserved, too. So much basil, so little time.
When it comes to harvesting, herbs aren’t as demanding as fruits and vegetables. Many herbs can be harvested as needed throughout the season, like parsley and chives. But if you want to preserve herbs for use later, August does tend to be a good time to do a sweep through the herb garden.
Of course the first step to preserving herbs is to harvest them. This is best done in the morning, right after the dew dries and the foliage is most hydrated.
If the stem or leaves is what you want to harvest, the ideal time to cut these herbs is right before they bloom. Their oils are most concentrated in their leaves at this stage. Once their buds open, the plant's energy is focused on the flowers, and the flavor of foliage will start to wane. This is true for oregano, basil, thyme, lemon balm, mint, parsley and chives.
Some herbs, including chamomile and lavender, are harvested for their flowers. These can be harvested as their buds are open or partially open. Don't wait until the flowers begin to wane. If you're harvesting for seed - like dill seed - wait until the seed heads begin to change color.
Use a sharp pair of pruners when you harvest, and don't be afraid to prune back half or more of your plant. Many annual and perennial herbs benefit from a hard prune, and will rejuvenate quickly. Once you harvest, make sure you're ready to preserve, as herbs quickly lose their flavor. Depending on how quickly you're able to work, consider harvesting one herb at a time to ensure freshness.
The two most common ways to preserve herbs is to freeze them or dry them. Freezing works well for leafy herbs, such as basil, cilantro, mint and parsley. Any type of herbs will dry easily, either hanging to dry or drying at a low temperature in the oven.
I haven't had much experience with freezing herbs, but with a little research and conversation, I now know just how easy this process is. Two options for freezing are freezing herbs whole or chopping herbs and freezing them in liquid. Depending on the herb, you can strip the leaves or use the stem.
The easiest method for freezing is to lay your herbs on a flat cookie sheet and place them in the freezer for a few hours. You can then transfer your frozen herbs into a freezer bag and store in the freezer. How thick you layer your herbs on the cookie sheet will determine how you want to use them in the future. If you do a thick layer of parsley leaves, you can essentially make a frozen brick - which you can break off of when you want to use for cooking. Or you could pluck your leaves before freezing and make a single layer on your cookie sheet. This method allows you to pinch out what you need when it's time to cook.
Herbs also can be frozen by chopping and placing them in ice cube trays with water or oil. Chop your herbs fine or rough, depending on your preference. It's fine to leave the stem on with certain herbs (such as thyme), but other stems can be too woody and are best removed (including basil stems).
Once chopped, herbs can be put into ice cube trays and topped with water or oil. It's also wise to measure out each cube, which makes it easy for cooking with in the future.
Drying herbs is also very easy and can quickly be done by hanging them to dry or drying them in the oven. Herbs with a higher moisture content, such as basil, tarragon and bay leaves, do better when dried in the oven. They are more susceptible to mold when they're hung to dry. Herbs with a lower moisture content, such as oregano, rosemary and thyme, do well when tied in a bundle and hung to dry.
Herbs that are hung to dry should be placed in a dry, warm spot with good air circulation. This could be a garage with a fan or in the open window of a garden shed. This method of drying takes a couple of weeks. Once dried, you can place your herbs in air tight jars or bags.
Drying herbs in the oven is super simple, just make sure to do it "low and slow." Most sources recommend setting your oven at 140 to 150 degrees, leaving it cracked while herbs are drying. As with freezing, you can strip the leaves off the stem or leave them on.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or crumpled tin foil and allow the herbs to dry for two to four hours. Make sure to check on them often to avoid over-drying. Once they can be crumbled, remove the herbs and package in air tight containers.
One important lesson I've learned from the herb garden is not to be afraid to harvest heavy and harvest often. These plants are in their prime during the summer months, and the more we harvest, the happier they seem to be.
So, if you can find the time between canning tomatoes and pickling cucumbers, don't forget to preserve some summer flavor out of your herb garden. Come January, you'll be thankful you did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.