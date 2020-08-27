This time of year, we often see a plethora of different caterpillars in the garden. The willow oaks in my backyard have become a haven for orange-striped oakworms, which have been showing up on my patio and deck for the past few weeks. Aside from munching the leaves of my trees, these oakworms pose little threat to me, though.
There are several other caterpillars, though, that can inflict painful stings to those who encounter them. These garden pests usually sneak up on us as we prune, weed and maintain our landscapes. Last week, I was stung by a couple of tiny middle instar saddleback caterpillars, a painful reminder of what to look for as I clean up around the garden.
Saddleback caterpillars are the larvae of the limacodid moth and are one of many stinging caterpillars that we have in North Carolina. Acharia stimulea are most often referred to as saddleback caterpillars or just saddlebacks by those who encounter them regularly.
The N.C. State Cooperative Extension Service also refers to them as one of the slug caterpillars because their “abdominal legs lack tiny hooks that most other caterpillars have.” I often refer to them as pack saddles - partially because I've skewed the proper nomenclature and also because that I know they “pack” a hefty punch.
Saddlebacks are very colorful and have distinct markings. Their body is a bright green with a dark brown head, tail end and midsection saddle. The green area and saddle have a distinct bright white outline. The tail end of the saddleback is perhaps the most dramatic feature, which has two bright green or white dots which appear to be eyes. This is a defense mechanism to deter predators.
Two knobs protrude from the head and tail end of a saddleback, each of which is covered in stinging hairs. These urticating hairs are what cause their painful stings. Even a slight brush against one of these knobs can lead to a sting.
Growing instars can often be found together on the same plants, which can lead to multiple stings. Some unfortunate gardeners have had the painful experience of grabbing a handful of mature saddlebacks with their ungloved hands, practically incapacitating their grip for days.
I'm sure stings affect people in different ways, but I've experienced it as a piercing needle sensation, one which lingers constantly, but sends periodic pulsing stings into my skin. My skin will swell slightly at the site of the sting, which will persist for a few days and itch. Most people will find relief with topical salves, others may have to seek medical assistance with specific reactions.
The pus or puss caterpillar is another stinging caterpillar found in North Carolina. Resembling a small, slow moving brown toupee, this caterpillar is not nearly as attractive as a saddleback. The puss caterpillar is the larvae of the Southern flannel moth and is so named because of its fluffy setae (hairs), which resemble the fur of a pussycat.
I have yet to encounter a puss caterpillar, but they are present in North Carolina. They usually feed on deciduous trees such as oaks, elms and sycamores, but can be found on a wide variety of plants when caterpillars start to roam searching for a place to cocoon. Underneath their brown hair are poisonous spines, which are said to cause a considerable more painful sting than a saddleback.
Anytime you get stung by a caterpillar, remember that the stinging hairs or barbs can lodge themselves in your skin or clothing. It's helpful to grab some sticky tape to help remove the hairs. Rinsing with cold water and soap is also helpful.
Late summer is also the time to be on the lookout for yellow jackets. Most often these aggressive bees will nest in the ground, causing painful encounters when disturbed by mowers, weeding and general gardening. It is incredibly important to be aware of nests this time of year, especially in areas of the yard you might not walk through on a regular basis.
Before working in an area you don't visit regularly, observe the area for a while before entering. An encounter with a yellow jacket nest is nothing shy of a medical emergency in many cases. Multiple bee stings can cause anaphylactic shock in some people, which should be treated immediately.
For more information on how to deal with yellow jackets and their nests, contact your local extension office.
