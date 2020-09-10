I can finally feel autumn starting to creep in, as the weather has cooled down, and the fall garden is starting to hit its stride. For me this brings a renewed energy to my garden and seems to restore my vigor that has languished under months of summer heat. It also makes those pesky September garden chores not so hard to tackle.
As tedious as it sounds, weeding is a September garden chore that can’t be ignored. There are many weeds producing seeds now, which shouldn’t be allowed to reseed within your garden beds. Lately, I’ve had a problem with a weed called chamberbitter. Just one small plant can produce hundreds of seeds and can quickly form a dense weed mat in your garden if left unchecked. Weeding this time of year can significantly cut down on weed problems next season.
As summer gives way to fall, there are many perennials that begin their show. But spring blooming perennials that have long since faded are ready to be divided. As a general rule, most gardeners divide spring bloomers in fall and fall bloomers in spring. This allows for a slowdown or dormancy period between bloom and root disturbance.
Of course, you don’t have to divide your perennials, but if something has outgrown its boundaries or isn’t blooming as well as it once did, consider getting out the spade. Peonies and irises are two spring perennials that tend to bloom more and perform better when they are thinned out. This benefits not only your own garden bed, but you can also share the plants with your neighbors.
As you’re working in your garden beds, consider what you can do to give a boost to the wildlife this winter. Leaving a few perennials, grasses and vines will provide food and shelter for birds and insects, making winter a little easier for them. Plus, it can add a little winter interest into your landscape.
September is a fantastic time to reevaluate plants in your garden. Some plants will outgrow their space. Other plants may be unhappy with their sun exposure. Growing trees will cast more shade overtime, changing the dynamic of what is planted near them. Taking the time to evaluate plant performance and the successes and failures within your landscape will make for a more healthy, balanced garden.
While you’re reevaluating your plants, also take inventory of your mulch needs. I have a large mulched area under my backyard trees that needs to be refreshed, as it has decomposed a lot since it was spread almost two years ago. I now need to do a some measuring to figure out how many yards to have delivered. Use September as a time to calculate how much mulch you need and decide where to get it.
Houseplants don’t need to be brought in just yet, but now is a great time to give them a little attention. Inspect them for insects, making sure to turn over leaves and look over stems. Scale can sometimes be hard to spot, and it can easily spread to other plants. If anything is ready to be repotted, take the time to do it now. Repotting now will give your houseplant another good month of warm outside weather to settle into its new soil.
Not all garden chores have to be a chore. Designing and planting fall containers is one of the joys of September. Garden centers are already stocked with pansies, mums, cabbages and kales. Ornamental grasses are a perfect plant for containers, as well as evergreens and conifers. Knowing what is available allows you to be more intentional and creative with your design.
Designing a fall container is as much about the container as it is about the plants within it. A bold color such as teal or red can make a container stand out in the garden, something that is needed as we go into winter. September is a good time to find some closeouts and sales on large pots, as garden centers usually order for the next spring during the winter.
September is a transitional month, leading us from the long, hot days of summer into shorter milder temperature of autumn. Taking the time to do a few garden chores will greatly help the health and vigor of your plants and landscape.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.