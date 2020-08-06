Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR FORSYTH COUNTY... AT 737 PM EDT, LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT NEARLY STATIONARY THUNDERSTORMS ARE PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING ACROSS SOUTHERN FORSYTH COUNTY, ESPECIALLY IN CLEMMONS, LEWISVILLE AND SEDGE GARDEN. UP TO TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE, WALKERTOWN, RURAL HALL, PFAFFTOWN AND BELEWS CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR