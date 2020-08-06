By mid-July, I’d had enough of the Piedmont’s boiling hot weather, so I drove to the mountains in Avery County for a couple of days of birding and fly-fishing.
It was an easy matter to find my way to the Toe River where trout would elude me and to the Blue Ridge Parkway where the birds would be more accommodating.
I got up early the second morning and had a cup of coffee on the porch, then hit the road. Driving south past Spruce Pine, I reached the Parkway near the Linn Cove viaduct just before sunrise.
With daytime temperatures set to be a dozen degrees cooler than at home and the sun not yet risen, the Parkway was shrouded in fog. Social distancing is easy at this hour. Bird watching was largely impossible, though, at 6 a.m. when visibility was limited to 30 feet. The fog enveloped the entire landscape like a giant amorphous ghost, swallowing the very mountains.
But though seeing birds wasn’t possible, the absence of traffic noise at this hour made hearing birds easier. Faint chirps and whistles emanated from dense thickets of rhododendrons, “laural hells,” now in full bloom, with clusters of white flowers tinged with pink, bouquets as big as soccer balls.
Now and then, a breeze would push the fog aside, improving visibility enough to catch a glimpse of a bird the size of a sparrow hopping along the roadside. Dark gray with white outer tailfeathers, it was indeed a sparrow — a dark-eyed junco. In the Piedmont, we know juncos as winter birds. They’re so firmly associated with winter that they’re often called snowbirds. But at elevations of 3000 feet or higher, they’re year-round residents.
Seconds later, the breeze had passed, the fog closed in again, and the junco faded from view.
A wood-peewee’s plaintive song seemed to fit with the mood of the morning: a descending note followed by another sliding up the scale in an almost pleading tone — PEEwee.
Then the call of a veery, a single note, closer and stronger than the peewee’s song, it echoed the first syllable of the bird’s name: a descending veeer. This is one of five earth-toned thrushes that spend all or part of the year in our area, and each has a beautiful song. It’s clearly one of many bird species whose name is onomatopoeic — the name fashioned to imitate its song. The veery is found only in the mountains during summer for the breeding season but may be seen throughout the state during spring and fall migration.
When we set out to learn about birds, most of us begin with physical attributes. These field marks include such traits as wing-bars, color patterns, bill size and shape, eye stripes, eye-rings and so on.
Vocalizations are another set of characteristics.
In his recently published book, “Birdsong for the Curious Naturalist,” Donald Kroodsma wrote: “We try to distinguish … songs from calls. Calls are typically shorter sounds that are used in specific contexts by both males and females of all ages. A young bird in its nest calls for its parents to feed it. Always alert, birds call to warn of danger from predators. Foraging birds chatter softly to keep in touch with each other. Songbirds often call high overhead as they migrate during the night. “
Songs, on the other hand, are typically more complex and serve the purposes of attracting mates and proclaiming ownership of a bird’s territory.
The difference between call and song was illustrated to me again as the nearby veery called its single notes while another farther away sang its beautiful song, a downward spiraling veer-veer-veer-veer. The visibility of birds is affected by dense fog just as it is for humans, and the veery’s call was likely intended to maintain contact with another veery close at hand.
By 9 a.m., the last wisps of fog had burned off, and birds were both more vocal and more visible. The angle of sunlight brought everything into sharp focus, glinting off the golden cap of a chestnut-sided warbler. A flash of brilliant red near the top of a tulip tree drew my attention to a male scarlet tanager. Moments later, his less-conspicuous yellow-olive mate came into view as she sought caterpillars among the big spatulate leaves.
A wild turkey hen ushered her half-grown brood off the roadway to avoid traffic and into a patch of cinnamon ferns where they stretched their necks above the fronds like periscopes.
With yet another day of temperatures in the 90s in the lowlands, it was a good morning to be in the mountains. I’m sure the birds will agree with me.
