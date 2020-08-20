If you were like many northwest Piedmont residents, you might have spent a week or so at one of North Carolina’s beaches sometime over the summer. And if, while you lounged in your beach chair, you chanced to look up, you couldn’t have failed to notice birds, perhaps many of them, birds of sorts that you don’t see back home: terns soaring low over the water and pulling up to dive on a school of fish; gulls waddling among sun-broiled humans, hoping for a stray potato chip, shorebirds chasing the surf, then fleeing from it.
And if it happened to be as the sun was lowering behind the dunes, you might have seen a V-shaped skein of dark birds flying in from the sea. As dusk approaches, cormorants that have been offshore seeking shoals of fish are returning to find a place to roost for the night.
There are 40 species of cormorants world-wide. The great cormorant is uncommon on coastal North Carolina and north from there, but the vast majority of cormorants on the East Coast are double-crested cormorants which may be found throughout coastal North America. Another four species can be found in the southwest and along the West Coast.
Although most North American cormorant species inhabit coastal areas, double-crested cormorants winter on the coasts but nest mainly on freshwater, well inland in the Canadian provinces, New England and the Midwest.
The name double-crested comes from two breeding-season feather tufts on the top of the head of both males and females, but these don’t last long and are not commonly seen.
Cormorants are related to pelicans, and while they aren’t as gangly as these relatives, neither do they show the grace of pelicans gliding along the tops of breaking surf, nor the spectacular aerial dives that brown pelicans make as they plunge after fish.
Cormorants dive from the surface of the sea and use their webbed feet to propel them after fish. Once caught, a fish has little prospect of escape, because a vicious hook at the tip of the bird’s bill holds it fast. Small prey may be swallowed underwater, while larger prey may be dealt with on the surface where, as with many fish-eating species, the cormorant tosses the fish in the air repeatedly, manipulating it until it can be swallowed headfirst.
Most birds, including cormorants, have an oil gland, or preen gland, just above the rump. The bird uses the gland by rubbing its bill or head on the gland and transferring oil to feathers all over its body. This helps maintain the structure of feathers and aids in repelling water. Despite possessing this gland, cormorants have wettable feathers that help reduce their buoyancy, aiding their ability to pursue fish underwater.
Cormorants are commonly seen perched in the open, with their wings spread. One theory for this behavior is that it helps dry the bird’s feathers after diving for fish. Another possibility is that the bird adopts this posture to dissipate its body heat – a worthwhile behavior for a black bird that nearly always roosts fully exposed to direct sunlight.
A few years ago, I made a winter journey along the Outer Banks, beginning with the Swanquarter ferry to Ocracoke. After spending the night, I continued north toward Nags Head. While waiting for the Ocracoke to Hatteras ferry, I watched a northern harrier floating on long wings over the salt meadow hay, sharp eyes ever alert for the slightest movement of a vole or sparrow. Just over the dunes and beyond the surf, wave after wave of cormorants passed by, following the island chain northward, seeking low-tide sand bars where they would rest with pelicans and gulls. Between the swiftness of their passage and the density of numbers, it was impossible to count of them precisely, but I estimated that 10,000 cormorants flew by in the short time that I waited for the ferry.
Local sightings occur most often at Salem Lake where 70 cormorants showed up April of last year. The next best place to find a few locally is on the Yadkin River in spring when these birds may be migrating to breeding sites in the Midwest or in fall when they’re returning from them, following the Yadkin-Pee Dee River to the Carolina coast where they will spend the winter.
