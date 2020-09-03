Spring migration is perhaps the most anticipated and enjoyed event of the year for people attuned to nature, with dozens of bird species returning from the tropics. Thrushes, tanagers, orioles, and as many as 30 species of warblers can be seen in springtime, with many just passing through and others staying over for the nesting season.
Part of the joy of this season is the reassurance that these cherished beings with whom we share the planet are still with us; they haven’t yet fully fallen prey to climate change, habitat loss and pollution. Their return tells us that there’s still hope that we can limit the damage that mankind is inflicting on the Earth; that we can still change direction and reverse the harm done.
Several months later, fall migration is not heralded with quite the expectation that spring migration is – in part because departing birds are embarking on journeys that pose great risks to them; in part because we realize that their beauty and their music will be absent until spring returns.
But fall migration is not entirely without the joy of birds.
The first sign of bird movement is not really migration, but simply dispersal from coastal breeding areas. Great egrets were sighted in mid-July and August at the wetland at the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville Roads.
Nighthawks often pass through our area during the first two weeks of September, usually in small groups of 10 or 15. Long, pointed wings, dark with white patches, enable their acrobatic, buoyant flight.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds were migrating on Sept, 22, 2009, when I counted 15 of them attracted to jewelweed that was blooming along a half-mile stretch of the Bethabara Greenway.
But one of the most nondescript of North American birds puts on a spectacular display every September, and you can witness this event without driving beyond the city limits.
Chimney swifts are small, dark gray birds that usually escape notice unless you happen to see them soaring overhead, looking like cigars with wings, twittering to each other. Perhaps their most interesting behavior is the habit of roosting together in large numbers in preparation for fall migration when they depart eastern North America to winter as far south as Chile.
Before colonization of the continent by Europeans, chimney swifts nested and roosted in large, standing, hollow trees. As these sites began to decline in numbers due to persistent timbering, the birds adapted to man-made structures that look a lot like big, dead trees – chimneys.
Though only one pair of swifts will nest in a chimney, many will congregate in them in the fall when they’re preparing to migrate. Large chimneys like those attached to older schools, factories and churches will sometimes host hundreds of swifts.
Now that fewer new homes, schools, and factories have chimneys, swifts are again faced with the loss of suitable nesting and roosting sites. Chimney-swift populations have declined by 65% since the 1960s. Eventually, these birds will become endangered in all likelihood due to the lack of chimneys.
For several years, Forsyth Audubon has hosted an evening in mid-September at one of the swift roosts so that the public can enjoy this impressive event. As with so many public events, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of this year’s outing. But that needn’t stop you from doing it on your own.
Just scout your neighborhood for tall chimneys. It’s best to do a trial run in early September to make sure swifts are using the chimney, then watch the site in mid-September right at sunset. Because they are most obvious at dusk, people often mistake them for bats.
A few minutes before the sun sets, swifts should be circling the chimney. As dusk progresses, the number of birds will increase, and the flocks overhead will become more and more concentrated. A few will begin to dive into the chimney. The number of birds funneling into the chimney will intensify shortly after sunset and this will continue for several minutes, finally tapering off until all the birds are roosting inside. If it’s a good roost, dozens of swifts, often hundreds, will enter the chimney in about 15 minutes.
A few places that have hosted lots of swifts in years past are (all within Winston-Salem):
• NC National Guard, 2000 Silas Creek Parkway
• Northwest Middle School, 5501 Murray Road
• Intersection of Chestnut and 4th Street downtown. View from the sidewalk at the 4th Street entrance to Krankies.
• The backside of the Millennium Center. Best viewed from the sidewalk at Traders Row, 540 Trade Street.
If you can’t get out to see a chimney-swift roost locally, see the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHgEAIK8P18. Vaux’s swift, a western relative of the chimney swift, is shown, but the behavior and spectacle are the same.
