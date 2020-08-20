Q: I want to plant a fall cover crop this year in my garden beds. What do you recommend, and when is the best time to plant it?
Answer: Cover crops are used to improve soil health by keeping the ground covered, adding biomass when turned under, and reducing weeds in subsequent seasons. Plant a mix of plant species to add biomass, nutrients and to improve soil structure. In general, plant a combination of a legume and a grass, such as crimson clover and cereal rye. This mix can be planted in late summer and will be ready to terminate in April. This gives you time to work the terminated cover crops into the soil or to allow it to biodegrade on the surface in time for next summer’s garden. If you have heavy clay you want to improve, add some tillage radishes into the mix. The deep roots of the tillage radishes will improve drainage and the biomass of the cereal rye will add organic matter to the soil. Legumes are a type of plant that fix or make nitrogen available to plants through a symbiotic relationship with bacteria which convert it from the atmosphere into forms that plants can take up through their roots. Austrian winter peas are a great substitute for crimson clover and will produce more biomass than clovers. A seed mix which works well for our area is to use ¼ pound of crimson clover per 1000 square feet, or 1 pound of Austrian winter peas per 1000 square feet, and for the grass, use 1 pound of cereal rye per 1000 square feet of bed space.
Q: How can I control the caterpillars that eat holes in the leaves of cabbage and collards?
Answer: Insect pressure can be high when transplants of cabbage and collards are first set out in August. One technique that doesn’t include pesticides is to use insect netting over your plants to exclude the moths from laying eggs on the leaves of the plants. The netting must be secured at the base of the plants to keep the insects from entering. Because these vegetables are harvested for the leaves, you don’t have to worry about removing the netting for pollination purposes. Other practices are to remove lamb's quarters weeds, wild mustards, and shepherd’s purse, which are alternate hosts for the cabbage loopers and cabbage worms. You can also use biorational pesticides made from Bacillus thruringiensis (Bt) such as DiPel or Xentari, insecticidal soap, spinosad, or neem.
