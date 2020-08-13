Q: I have more garden produce coming in than I can use. Is there anywhere I can donate some to help people in need?
Answer: As a matter of fact, there is. This summer, thanks to an intern’s work through Wake Forest University's #Winstonfromhome - Americorps program, the Forsyth County office of the N.C. Extension Service was able to update a list of food pantries that accept fresh produce to distribute to their clients. For a list of pantries in Forsyth County with the times that they accept donations of fresh produce visit this link: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Pantry-Donations-Forsyth-2020.pdf?fwd=no
To see an interactive map with pantry locations visit this link: https://mapf.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=88a1e0056d9d4757a702806f8c801b4c
Follow these guidelines when donating produce to food pantries. Make contact with the pantry to let them know to expect you. Set up a contactless drop off if possible. If that isn’t practical, wear a face covering when delivering the produce. Be sure to wash your hands prior to harvesting produce and always use clean containers to place harvested items. Use clean knives when cutting cucumbers, eggplants, and squashes from the plants. Keep the harvested produce shaded and cool until you can deliver it to extend its shelf life. If you want to help Extension keep track of produce donations from gardens this summer, fill out this google form to report your donation: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqPlTXqnDSd_HqLnPNFJg4nrZBf_9vkaptA-usScDn7bVlqA/viewform.
There are many more families and individuals who could benefit from garden produce donations this summer. Think about planting an extra row or two in your fall garden to share with your local pantry to help alleviate hunger and provide more access to fresh vegetables for our neighbors in need.
Q: How do I know when to pick my cantaloupes?
Answer: Cantaloupes are harvested when the stems are at ‘half-slip.’ This means that when you lift the melon, it starts to separate from the stem. The melons should be heavy and should smell sweet. Some varieties will have more netting on the rind, and this can be a determination of ripeness, too. Cantaloupe will continue to ripen if it has reached a certain level of maturity before picking. Once the cantaloupe has begun the ripening process, the flavor will improve as the fruit gains sugar and the flesh softens. But cantaloupe can go from delicious sweetness to off-flavor mush almost overnight. So don’t wait too long to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
