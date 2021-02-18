Homework: Native plant meeting and beekeeping class

Native plant group to meet

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. March 3.

Dick Thomas, the director of Piedmont Environmental Center (PEC) will present “The Healing Power of Bathing in Nature.” He will share the benefits of spending time in nature. This is a popular practice in Japan and is growing in the United States.

To register for the meeting, visit ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

Beekeeping class

Local beekeeper Amy Moyle will offer a free eight-week class via zoom at 6 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 21 through March 11.

Beginning Beekeeping via Zoom Class 1 will teach the things you will need to know to be a successful beekeeper.

Classes will run about 45 minutes with at least 15 minutes for questions and discussion.

The classes will be recorded and can be viewed for free.

Discussion topics will include: