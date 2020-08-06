For more than 20 years, the Betty and Jim Holmes Food Bank Garden has grown fresh seasonal produce for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Situated at the Crossnore School & Children’s Home in the heart of Winston-Salem, the Food Bank Garden has brought together hundreds of volunteers over the years to plan, plant and harvest crops to help feed the hungry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for everyone this year, and the Food Bank Garden is no exception. The challenges of social distancing and enhanced safety measures have stretched thin the resources it requires to grow a large garden. The Food Bank Garden is dependent on a volunteer workforce, but garden leaders quickly figured out how to make it work.
Leaders at the Food Bank Garden decided to limit the number of volunteers allowed at work sessions to a total of 10 people, ages 16 to 75. This eliminates the most at-risk groups, to keep everyone as safe as possible. Leaders also devised a sign-up system through SignUpGenius that allows volunteers to fill open slots as needed.
What followed was an outpouring of support from seasoned and new volunteers. More than 100 work slots were filled during June and July.
“I think part of it is that people really want to be outdoors; they feel it’s safer,” said Ellen Kirby, the coordinator of the Food Bank Garden. “People want to be together; they want to do something good for the public. People are really concerned about the rising numbers of people using the food bank. The need is greater.”
According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Feeding America projects that for this service region “climbing food insecurity rates could leave 1 in 5 individuals and 1 in 4 children food insecure as a result, largely, of significant unemployment through the pandemic.” Second Harvest has been hosting pop-up distributions that service about 400 households each time.
The Food Bank Garden’s partnership with Second Harvest provides tons of fresh produce each year. In 2019, the garden donated close to 8,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest.
In our current climate of uncertainty and social change, it seems that those volunteering their time with the Food Bank Garden simply want to project positive change into their community.
“We’ve had a lot of people that are new to the area, and they have just picked up and they have committed to coming,” said garden leader Libit Glenn. “For the first six or eight weeks, we had the same five people come every Wednesday night. Everybody wants to do something good. And this is something visible that you can see. We don’t necessarily see the end product, but they’re aware that there’s a garden, they’re aware that there’s a need for food at the food bank.”
Glenn has been a Food Bank Garden volunteer for 22 years. She pointed out how well the new sign-up system has worked, and how it has given more accountability to volunteers. Even though the pandemic has created a much smaller workforce, it is also one that is more organized and task-focused. It might even be a system they adopt for the future, as it has helped garden leaders anticipate daily goals.
Garden leaders such as Glenn and Kirby have helped new volunteers learn gardening basics, and how to listen to the needs of the community. The Food Bank Garden has adapted its crops to grow what is needed.
“The cucumbers and the watermelon are things that kids like, we were told that by Second Harvest,” Kirby said. “They always give us feedback, according to what the needs are, so they suggested that. You don’t have to cook either one of those; they’re great in salads or dips or whatever.”
The Food Bank Garden also has reduced the diversity of their crops this year, primarily because they planted later than normal. Whereas they normally plant three large fields, this year they only planted two. Their crops this year include watermelon, okra, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, beans and five different varieties of cucumbers.
The volunteer experience is different for everyone, and it looks a little different during the global pandemic. Regardless of whether a person is coming for the first time or has been coming for years, volunteers recognize the tangible impact of the Food Bank Garden.
“I can hardly stand to think that there are children that are hungry,” said garden leader Julie Wood. “I feel really good that we’re providing people with such high-quality produce. Our spoilage rate is only 3%. There’s so many limited things you can do, this is a beautiful venue, and you can socialize a little bit, safely.”
Wood has been volunteering about seven years at the Food Bank Garden. Another garden leader, Chris Pace, has been coming for about five years, and manages a lot of the tilling, tractor work and irrigation.
“I think if you can serve, you need to,” Pace said. “That’s what God wants us to do, and this just is a great place to be able to do that.”
During my visit, volunteers emphasized the beauty of the Food Bank Garden, as its hilltop location allows a special point of view within the city.
While standing in the fields of the garden, one feels as if they’re out in the country, surrounded by wide open spaces and picturesque barns. Just over a knoll, though, is a direct view of downtown Winston-Salem. It truly is a distinctive and peaceful spot in our city.
“Another part of the the volunteer experience, we really want to make it appealing, restful and stress-reducing,” Kirby said. “We want this to be a really good and healthy experience for the volunteers. And I think that’s another reason why during COVID people want to come out here. You look at this place and you can’t find a more beautiful place in Winston-Salem.”
The Betty and Jim Holmes Food Bank Garden is always seeking garden volunteers and garden leaders. To find out more about their garden schedule or to sign up for a shift, please visit its website at foodbankgarden.shutterfly.com.
