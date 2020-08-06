Q: Would eating coconut oil every day help with diarrhea-dominant collagenous colitis? I have heard that eating coconut cookies helps with diarrhea, but I’m not sure if it is the fiber from the coconut or something else in the coconut itself that helps. I desperately need something other than Imodium that can help control the diarrhea.
Answer: Collagenous colitis is a form of microscopic colitis. In this condition, the colon looks normal on colonoscopy, but biopsy reveals inflammation that leads to chronic watery diarrhea.
Recent research shows that people with microscopic colitis often have a disruption of their gut microbiota, resulting in dominance of the bacterium Campylobacter concisus (Gut, Feb. 28, 2020; Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology, July 15, 2020).
Scientists do not appear to have reached consensus on the appropriate treatment for this bacterial imbalance. A probiotic product called VSL#3 helped patients in a small preliminary clinical trial (BMJ Open Gastroenterology, online, Feb. 9, 2015). Perhaps coconut is helpful because it offers prebiotic support for beneficial bacteria (Journal of Food Science and Technology, January 2017). But we could find no indication that coconut oil would reduce diarrhea.
In one very small study, scientists observed that Boswellia serrata reduced diarrhea in people with collagenous colitis (Clinical and Experimental Gastroenterology, online, Feb. 27, 2019). You might want to try a very simple treatment. Psyllium (Metamucil, for example) can ease diarrhea and was helpful in a small case study (Southern Medical Journal, January 1991).
We discuss diarrhea and its treatment in our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders. It is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q: I have a lot of skin tags on my neck. What causes skin tags? Is there a safe way to remove them? I’d especially appreciate any home remedies.
Answer: Skin tags are small fleshy growths that occur in the armpits, on the neck or sometimes even on the eyelids. They may have a little stalk, and they are the same color as the rest of your skin.
Nobody knows what causes skin tags. Since you have a lot of them on your neck, you should ask your doctor to check for diabetes or metabolic syndrome (Annals of Medical and Health Sciences Research, March-April 2014).
Some readers have had success coating skin tags with liquid bandage. Others apply castor oil. One old-fashioned approach is to have someone tie a length of thread or dental floss tightly around the base of the skin tag. This is said to cut off the blood supply, and the tag falls off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.