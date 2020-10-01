People's Pharmacy: MSM helped reader regain sense of smell

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

I lost my sense of smell 15 years ago after my doctor prescribed calcitonin nasal spray for low bone density. No physician was able to help me with my anosmia and I had been told to "live with it." Stopping calcitonin made no difference. I couldn't smell anything, not even citrus. Now I can!

I haven't found any studies supporting use of MSM for anosmia. I am a registered nurse with a master's degree in nursing education. I tried searching in my university database as well as the internet and found nothing. But I thought you would be interested in my report.

Answer: You are not the first person who has reported a loss of the sense of smell (anosmia) after using calcitonin nasal spray. Your discovery, though, is intriguing.

There are no studies in the medical literature on using MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) for reversing this hard-to-treat problem. Because this anti-inflammatory supplement is considered safe, we suspect others may want to try your experiment.