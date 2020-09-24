People's Pharmacy: Olive oil helped lower blood pressure

Q: I have an unusual wart cure to offer you. Sixty years ago, I was cured of plantar warts on the ball of my foot.

I had been living in a very large city where I saw several podiatrists. They tried every procedure you can think of, including freezing, surgery and acid. I cannot even remember them all, but nothing worked.

The warts were with me for a long time, but of course, it was so long ago I forget the duration. Then I moved to a very small town in northern Michigan. Soon the large wart was having a baby. They weren’t contiguous but actually separate warts.

I didn’t want my whole foot covered with warts, so I saw the podiatrist in this small town. He gave me a prescription for water-soluble vitamin A. Within two weeks, the warts were gone never to return. I was astonished.

Answer: What a fascinating story! You didn’t say whether you were taking the vitamin A by mouth or smearing it on the sole of your foot.

Podiatrists and dermatologists do not appear to have done many studies on vitamin A as a therapy for plantar warts. We found one case report of a young woman with recalcitrant warts on her hand who cured them with topical vitamin A (Virology Journal, online, Jan. 17, 2012).