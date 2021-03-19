John Railey: Helping people find their homes

In 33 years of working for Forsyth County, Dan Kornelis has helped residents get indoor plumbing, rehab their sagging houses and led the way in helping residents become homeowners. He is committed to providing as many people as he can with good housing.
“I’ve been very lucky to be in a position where I can see where our work directly benefits our citizens,” Kornelis, the county’s Community and Economic Development director, said in a recent interview. “Some jobs, you feel like you’re just pushing paper around. I feel very privileged to be where I am now.”
Kornelis retires at the end of this month.
He helped lead in creating the Forsyth County Homeownership Program, which has helped hundreds of residents become homeowners. Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) has spent more than a year studying the program. In typically transparent fashion, Kornelis opened the books of the program to CSEM director Craig Richardson and CSEM research manager Zach Blizard. The research has found that the program, tirelessly overseen by loan officer Bianca Green, has been a significant force for economic mobility in the county. CSEM’s analysis shows that participants who were formerly renters have acquired an average of $34,000 in home equity after an average of nine years. Their homes have appreciated on average more than a third in the past 15 years, showing this program is one path to shrinking longstanding racial wealth gaps.
Kornelis’ job involves economic development efforts, and he has long prioritized housing as its own form of economic development. County Manager Dudley Watts, who calls himself a “Dan fan,” praised Kornelis’ “cheerleading and collaboration.”
“When the great recession hit, he led efforts to leverage governmental funds with private efforts to build affordable housing projects such as the Enclave, with almost no local financial risk,” Watts said. “He was so successful that the state sought Forsyth County out when other communities could not figure out how to navigate the complex funding requirements.”
Kornelis is a Winston-Salem native who began his career at the Northwest Piedmont Council of Governments (now called the Piedmont Triad Regional Council) as a planner. He cites council director Joe Matthews as greatly influencing his passion for public service.
Kornelis took the county job in 1988. He led in housing rehab, visiting people in their modest homes, getting to know them, and connecting them with county help in installing indoor plumbing while bringing the dwelling to code. Kornelis also began forming strong partnerships, especially with Danny Haire at the Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR). In the early 1990s, he and Haire, who had become friends working together at the council of governments, heard about a new initiative being developed to help low-income people save money and buy their own homes, thereby creating wealth.
Kornelis secured a grant to help with down payments from the state Department of Commerce. Haire secured another grant for that purpose from the state Department of Labor. They knew partnerships would be key, so they recruited Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, the United Way of Forsyth County and the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to join the effort. They also began working with Realtors and bankers. “We knew we were on to something when Realtors and bankers began referring people to us,” he said. “It allowed them to make a deal they otherwise would have to deny.”
The county program, which officially began in 1992, provides matching money for down payments in the form of interest-free second mortgages, which serve to provide leverage for banks in making first mortgages. At first, would-be clients were leery, thinking the program “was too good to be true,” Kornelis said, but “word-of-mouth brought increasing numbers of people to the program and we saw a spike in new first-time homebuyers.
The program emphasizes financial literacy training within a supportive setting. “The clients have experienced setbacks that created layer upon layer of distrust and negativism,” Kornelis said. “We would sit down with them and go over a bucket list of things they need to accomplish, from setting up a checking account, to turning in a monthly budget, to raising their credit scores. If they follow the template, we guarantee they will be mortgage-ready. We push for a change in behavior with our clients, from one of consumption to one of saving and investing.”
The county commissioners and Watts have strongly supported his department’s efforts, Kornelis said.
Kornelis is confident that the program will endure.
He has a heart for housing.
John Railey (raileyjb@gmail.com) is the writer-in-residence for CSEM, www.wssu.edu/csem.