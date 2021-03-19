John Railey: Helping people find their homes

Kornelis secured a grant to help with down payments from the state Department of Commerce. Haire secured another grant for that purpose from the state Department of Labor. They knew partnerships would be key, so they recruited Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, the United Way of Forsyth County and the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to join the effort. They also began working with Realtors and bankers. “We knew we were on to something when Realtors and bankers began referring people to us,” he said. “It allowed them to make a deal they otherwise would have to deny.”

The county program, which officially began in 1992, provides matching money for down payments in the form of interest-free second mortgages, which serve to provide leverage for banks in making first mortgages. At first, would-be clients were leery, thinking the program “was too good to be true,” Kornelis said, but “word-of-mouth brought increasing numbers of people to the program and we saw a spike in new first-time homebuyers.