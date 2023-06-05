Local students were among 344 from all across North Carolina who graduated this year as members of the residential Class of 2023 of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Students with high abilities in math and science began their studies at their local high school, then as sophomores applied to the selective world-class public high school with statewide reach. Those accepted lived on the Durham campus in dormitories during their junior and senior years, taking high-level classes in not just science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but also in the humanities.

A second NCSSM campus opened this year in Morganton with an inaugural class of 150 juniors, who this fall will return as seniors and become the first graduating class to study on that campus. Rising sophomores statewide may now apply for the residential program on either campus, or both, and/or to the NCSSM Online program. The state of North Carolina and private, philanthropic donors make all the programs possible at no cost to the students and their families for tuition, room, board, or books.

While the threat of mid-morning rain fast-forwarded the school’s 42nd Commencement ceremony from the traditional 10 a.m. start beneath the Watts Lawn oaks to an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, May 27, the graduates who came together for the final time to receive their diplomas finished the ceremony with only a few occasional cold specks of rain.

Each year the graduating class of NCSSM provides a concentrated snapshot of the intellect found throughout North Carolina’s schools. More than two-thirds of the state’s counties and every region in the state were represented by the graduating class, with the student body hailing from 178 rural, urban and suburban high schools.

Local NCSSM Residential Class of 2023 graduates by county:

Davidson

Jimmy Binh Truong - East Davidson High School

Keven Alexiz Bahena-Velazquez - Lexington Senior High School

Kyrah Cemone Martin - Lexington Senior High School

Colton Edward King - Oak Grove High School

Davie

Nolan William Haskin - Davie High School

Hazel Claire Marion - Davie High School

Forsyth

Arthur James Johnson V - Atkins Academic Technical High School

Lily Meiying Smith - Atkins Academic Technical High School

Kirsten Zoey Yeboah - Atkins Academic Technical High School

James Worthington Byers - Forsyth Country Day School

Allison Elizabeth Szvetitz - Forsyth Country Day School

Raven Alana Macon - R. J. Reynolds High School

Ciara Everly - Ronald Wilson Reagan High School

Virginia Byrd Bentley Dickson - Salem Academy

Bisola Olayinka Fakayode - West Forsyth High School

Jordan Louis Shegog - Winston-Salem Christian School

Watauga

Isabella Mercy Mitchell - Watauga High School

Oliver Jarboe Rupp - Watauga High School

Donovan Bruner Sherman - Watauga High School

Anya Tu - Watauga High School

Wilkes

Grace Costanzo-Stanford - North Wilkes High School

Ava Mackenzie Bass - Wilkes Central High School

Anjali Kaur Raman - Wilkes Central High School

Hamilton Burch Taylor - Wilkes Central High School

Yancey

Kaya Thaney Shimer - Invest Collegiate - Imagine

