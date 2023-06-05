Local students were among 344 from all across North Carolina who graduated this year as members of the residential Class of 2023 of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.
Students with high abilities in math and science began their studies at their local high school, then as sophomores applied to the selective world-class public high school with statewide reach. Those accepted lived on the Durham campus in dormitories during their junior and senior years, taking high-level classes in not just science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but also in the humanities.
A second NCSSM campus opened this year in Morganton with an inaugural class of 150 juniors, who this fall will return as seniors and become the first graduating class to study on that campus. Rising sophomores statewide may now apply for the residential program on either campus, or both, and/or to the NCSSM Online program. The state of North Carolina and private, philanthropic donors make all the programs possible at no cost to the students and their families for tuition, room, board, or books.
While the threat of mid-morning rain fast-forwarded the school’s 42nd Commencement ceremony from the traditional 10 a.m. start beneath the Watts Lawn oaks to an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, May 27, the graduates who came together for the final time to receive their diplomas finished the ceremony with only a few occasional cold specks of rain.
Each year the graduating class of NCSSM provides a concentrated snapshot of the intellect found throughout North Carolina’s schools. More than two-thirds of the state’s counties and every region in the state were represented by the graduating class, with the student body hailing from 178 rural, urban and suburban high schools.
Local NCSSM Residential Class of 2023 graduates by county:
Davidson
Jimmy Binh Truong - East Davidson High School
Keven Alexiz Bahena-Velazquez - Lexington Senior High School
Kyrah Cemone Martin - Lexington Senior High School
Colton Edward King - Oak Grove High School
Davie
Nolan William Haskin - Davie High School
Hazel Claire Marion - Davie High School
Forsyth
Arthur James Johnson V - Atkins Academic Technical High School
Lily Meiying Smith - Atkins Academic Technical High School
Kirsten Zoey Yeboah - Atkins Academic Technical High School
James Worthington Byers - Forsyth Country Day School
Allison Elizabeth Szvetitz - Forsyth Country Day School
Raven Alana Macon - R. J. Reynolds High School
Ciara Everly - Ronald Wilson Reagan High School
Virginia Byrd Bentley Dickson - Salem Academy
Bisola Olayinka Fakayode - West Forsyth High School
Jordan Louis Shegog - Winston-Salem Christian School
Watauga
Isabella Mercy Mitchell - Watauga High School
Oliver Jarboe Rupp - Watauga High School
Donovan Bruner Sherman - Watauga High School
Anya Tu - Watauga High School
Wilkes
Grace Costanzo-Stanford - North Wilkes High School
Ava Mackenzie Bass - Wilkes Central High School
Anjali Kaur Raman - Wilkes Central High School
Hamilton Burch Taylor - Wilkes Central High School
Yancey
Kaya Thaney Shimer - Invest Collegiate - Imagine
