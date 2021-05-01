Miss Manners: Affair disrupts longtime friend group

Dear Miss Manners: I have a very close friend group of six people. Four of us have been friends for 30 years, the other two for about 10 years. I was close with Friend Five separately for 20 years, and introduced her to the group because I knew she would fit in. Another member introduced Friend Six.

For a long time, things were great. Outsiders were jealous of our friendships, wishing they had friends who were so close.

But nothing lasts forever. I found out that Friend Five, who is married, was having an affair with Friend Six.

I had suspected something, mostly because Five stopped calling and texting me. She used to invite me to go to the movies all the time, and that stopped. I used to invite her to the beach, but she said she wasn’t a “beach person.” Then I found out that she was going to the beach with Six, often, and staying at her house overnight. They have also traveled out of town together, only telling us about it when they were about to be caught in a lie.

Before this affair, we all did things together. After the affair started, the invitations from Five and Six just went to one other person in the group, who told me she felt like she was invited to be the alibi.