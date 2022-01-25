Miss Manners: Age shouldn't be taboo, but here we are

Dear Miss Manners: Why is it considered taboo to ask a woman her age? Why would a woman not be obliged to answer when asked her age?

Gentle Reader: Well, why, indeed? A society that extols youth and degrades age has poisoned the pleasure of having a long life, but people have curiously adopted this attitude. Often, even employers (illegally) value youth over experience.

In social circumstances, Miss Manners has always thought it ridiculous to consider one’s age an embarrassment. Nevertheless, it is, to many gentlemen, as well as ladies, and therefore that question should not be asked of anyone except children.

Dear Miss Manners: My partner and I have a small group of very dear friends. For nearly two years, I have been forced to forego the pleasure of entertaining them in our home, always our home, because it is the largest. It is one of my greatest pleasures to cook up mountains of food to serve to my guests.