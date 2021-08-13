Miss Manners: Am I lying if I say I 'read' an audiobook?

Miss Manners assures you, however, that should there be further inquiry into the experience, there is no shame in admitting that it was auditory. Comparing and discussing audiobooks is no less interesting than doing so with bound editions, especially since many of the latter are now read on devices of some sort, anyway.

Dear Miss Manners: I have completed a kitchen remodel after my house flooded. I had to do this on a budget because my insurance only paid a small amount.

I think it turned out beautifully. However, whenever guests come over, they comment about the remodel and offer suggestions for things that they wish I had done differently. If it was just one person, I would let it go, but it’s a continual problem, and it’s always a different suggestion.

It’s not like there’s one huge eyesore they all point out; these are small things they mention, which are really matters of personal preference.

I believe these people are well-meaning, but after everything I’ve been through, I am just so glad to be done with my remodel and moving on. Please help me with an appropriate response.

Gentle Reader: “Oh! We never thought of a disco mirrored backsplash. But we were actually really pleased with how the remodel came out ...” with enough of a pause afterwards, Miss Manners suggests, that the implied “I am sorry to hear that you think otherwise” remains implied.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.