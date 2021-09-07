Miss Manners: An elopement is not just a small wedding

Miss Manners has no objection to, indeed, she approves of, holding delayed receptions for those who were unable to attend the actual wedding. But at a wedding, she expects to see a couple being married.

Nor is this misnomer entirely new. For years, she has heard from married couples who complain that they never had “a real wedding,” by which they mean an extravaganza, and want to stage one as if for the first time.

Apparently, as you have observed, an “elopement” now means the opposite, the act of getting married without auxiliary events and a band. Miss Manners dreads hearing from these couples years from now, when they claim they never had “a real wedding.”

Dear Miss Manners: I just discovered that the mother-in-law of a dear college friend unexpectedly passed away a number of months ago. My understanding (from my friend) is that his wife was understandably bereft at the time, but is slowly emotionally healing.

Is it too late for me to send a condolence note to my friend’s wife? I certainly do not wish sad feelings to resurface.

Gentle Reader: Despite television reporters noting that someone is “still” mourning a week, month or year after a death, the sadness of bereavement rarely goes completely away. And it is comforted, not aggravated, by condolences. Please send that letter.

