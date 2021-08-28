Miss Manners: Arguing couple should stop discussing work

Dear Miss Manners: I’ve been married nearly eight years to a man I dated for 11 years before we married. He’s my best friend and I love him dearly, but we argue terribly all the time over small things relating to behavior, manners and protocols.

Specifically, my husband is in the process of trying to find another job, and he has asked me to help him by critiquing his resume. Whenever I tell him that the resume is too long or needs certain criteria, he gets defensive, angry and argumentative.

He carries grudges, and I’m no better, because I feel like I’m always correcting him (or need to). It’s not just about his resume. There are other things too, like cleaning our home and running my business.

He has good ideas that he shares with me, too. But many times, while his intent is good, his ideas are misguided. He’s always suggesting things I can’t use and becomes angry when I tell him I don’t want his suggestions.

Based on the little I’ve mentioned here, can you please suggest ways I can communicate and be more diplomatic to my husband? I don’t want his feelings to be hurt, but when he can’t take criticism, or my rejection of his ideas, my own feelings are hurt.