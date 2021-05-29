Miss Manners: Asking for recommendations out of the blue

Now one of my nieces is getting married; she’s the one I handed the check to when she got her master’s degree last year. When I did so, she looked at me, but didn’t say anything. “That’s a strange reaction,” I thought at the time.

Now I don’t feel like putting forth any effort to acknowledge her wedding or send her anything. Am I being unreasonable?

This has happened to me a few times, so I don’t think it’s a one-off. In fact, I sent gift baskets to all my siblings for Christmas this year and I only got a thank-you from three of the five siblings. Is this the new normal?

Gentle Reader: If it is, it is not conducive to putting forth more effort, as you say.As an aside, Miss Manners will utter only one excuse on behalf of your niece, who may not have known what to do with the check at the time, as she was in the middle of her graduation. Once she recovered her wits, however, she should, of course, have acknowledged it, as should all of the others. But you having failed to procure instant thanks, the one thing that would have justified giving the gift to her in person, is further justification for why presents should be mailed to celebrants, not handed over in person.

Now back to our program, and the fact that you were clearly and unequivocally wronged. No one would blame you for ceasing your generous practices altogether for those relatives who are clearly unappreciative.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.