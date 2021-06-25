Miss Manners: Atheist doesn't secretly share friends' faiths

When we got home, I was surprised to hear my wife say that she had been embarrassed by my rudeness. Is it rude to read while everyone else is looking at their cellphones?

Gentle Reader: Not more rude, only more conspicuous.

Dear Miss Manners: I am a 68-year-old formerly childless aunt. My sister died two years ago after a very long illness, and I have “inherited” my adult nephew. I think of him more as a son at this point, and he thinks of me as his “aunt-mom.”

He is recently married, and he, his wife and her son are living with me. They plan to continue to do so, I am getting no younger, and they are happy to have extra support; it works well for all of us. Her son is a terrific 6-year-old who calls me “Aunt Bea,” as do many of my younger relatives.

I have sometimes referred to my nephew’s wife as my daughter-in-law, as I don’t wish to explain the whole thing to casual acquaintances. She is OK with that. Do you have suggestions as to how this might best be handled?

Gentle Reader: It is a false assumption that a social introduction must involve a family tree, complete with timelines, genetic identification and background checks for accuracy.

It is clear that the people who matter in your situation find it more than amenable, and that is what is important. Whatever shorthand versions of relationship titles you choose are fine, and if you are called upon to expand, Miss Manners suggests a simple, “We are family, and this works wonderfully for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.