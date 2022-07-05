Miss Manners: Awkward introductions at youth group event

Dear Miss Manners: I volunteered to help set up an event for a local youth group. As the volunteers were leaving, the leader of the event asked the adults to introduce themselves. We were all meeting the youth for the first time, except for one adult, who is active in the group and knows the them.

She introduced herself as Debbie, although they already knew her. I had intended to introduce myself as Mrs. Smith, but everyone else followed Debbie’s lead and introduced themselves by first name only. When it got to me, I wasn’t comfortable saying Mary, as I didn’t want the kids to call me by my first name, so I said Mary Smith.

It stood out because I was the only one who used a last name, but at the age of 70, I’m used to kids calling me Mrs. Smith. How should I have handled this?

Gentle Reader: It was Miss Manners’ own dear mother who set a precedent for you, many years ago.

She taught at a school where the teachers were, and still are, called by their first names. Although the presumption now is that this was done out of some sense of equality, that was not the reason. Nobody thought that elementary school pupils were equal to the older and more educated faculty.

Rather, using first names was a result of the school’s having been founded by a group of families whose children were close. The equality it did espouse was that, from its founding in the 1940s, it was thoroughly integrated, with no racial or religious quotas, at a time when all other schools in the city, public and private, were segregated.

Miss Manners approves your request to be addressed as “Mrs. Smith.” Her mother would, too.

