Miss Manners: Basement accommodations boast a twin bed, dust and spiders

But Miss Manners recognizes that there are times when even an impersonal chain hotel might seem like luxury compared to a room adorned with reminders of, and last cleaned during, the mid-1980s, spiders or not.

Your husband may remember from those years that there was some parental tolerance for not always keeping his room tidy. It is time to reciprocate that tolerance and care, a burden that you assumed when you married into the family. Your husband will reciprocate when you visit your family.

Talk to your father-in-law or, better, have your husband talk to him, about what minimum upgrades are required, and, if necessary, assist him in making them. It will avoid the implied rudeness of not staying with him and give you something to talk about.

Dear Miss Manners: If someone calls me or writes an email that asks me to call them back, but it’s someone I don’t want to talk to, am I obligated to return their call out of courtesy?

Gentle Reader: It depends who is calling or writing. A spouse, a boss, a friend, a family member, a business associate or even a social acquaintance can each expect to have such a request honored, though not with equal speed.