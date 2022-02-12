Miss Manners: Bathroom boundaries needed

Dear Miss Manners: A friend of mine from high school, whom I have seen a few times in the intervening 50 years, came to my home with his wife. They suggested they would like a tour of our home, but I deflected this request.
Our home is relatively comfortable and well-kept, but not exceptional. I am a very private person and do not care to invite acquaintances, strangers or even friends to gawk at my personal space or paw through my belongings.
When we entered our home, my friend’s wife began to wander freely throughout while I talked to her husband. From across an open area I saw her pick up items in my workspace or pull them aside to see what was beneath. I was so stunned by her rudeness that I said nothing at the time.
Can you please offer a polite rejoinder for such occasions? It seems inhospitable to call out, “As I implied earlier, I do not care to give you a tour of our home. Can you please join us, Megan?”
Loading the medicine cabinet with marbles is tempting, but installation and clean up would be very time-consuming.
Such a request from an acquaintance and a stranger who have arrived for a brief visit seems wildly inappropriate, but perhaps I am missing something here? Are requests for home tours now considered a polite means to express interest in others?
Gentle Reader: Unwitting guests who have been forcibly taken on such tours may now think so — and suddenly feel required to ask.
A polite response to the inquiry might be, “Oh we don’t want to bore you with that; there’s really not much to see.” And then Miss Manners suggests that you tell Megan that she will not want to miss appetizers in the living room — and politely decline all requests for help in the kitchen.
Dear Miss Manners: Is it rude to invite guests to your home without running it by your spouse first?
Gentle Reader: A politician would, before answering, determine whether the Gentle Reader asking the question was the spouse issuing the invitation or the one improvising an unplanned-for meal.
Not having to worry about reelection, Miss Manners can instead answer honestly: yes. She does, however, recognize an exception for the unusual couple who can do so without giving offense because they know how the spouse feels — both about these particular surprise guests and about the alternative of a quiet evening.
