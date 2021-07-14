Miss Manners: Boss mad that other boss went straight to boss' boss

If you find this approach distasteful, or are inclined to argue that the incident itself was unimportant, you may have discovered why the manager went to your boss instead of you.

Dear Miss Manners: Is there proper procedure for an heirloom engagement ring that’s left to a young lady?

I have my late grandmother’s ring, which I really love, but I feel funny wearing it because I’m not engaged. If I decide to get engaged and married in the future, would I give my beau the ring to then give to me? If a gentleman is moved to give me a ring, I don’t want to argue with that, but I already have this ring that could do the job perfectly and would have even more sentimental charm.

It all seems a bit awkward, like telling someone exactly what to give me as a present before the thought even occurred to them. Should I just keep it to myself?

Gentle Reader: Your problem is one of timing. Few gentlemen, in Miss Manner’s experience, can resist the charm of a doting fiancée who makes them the beneficent hero of the story for his superior tact and understanding, while simultaneously saving him substantial expense.