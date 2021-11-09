Miss Manners: Burned-out librarian can't relate to work-from-home friends

Dear Miss Manners: How do I politely tell my friends and family I do not want to socialize online? I love them, but I don’t have much in common with them since the pandemic started.

I am a public librarian who has been required to work indoors with the public through most of the pandemic. In addition to doing our regular jobs, my colleagues and I have been tasked with asking customers to put on or pull up their masks and, for several months, to limit their stay to 30 minutes, all while worrying about our own exposure in an indoor space full of shared surfaces.

We have often been the targets of frustrated customers who did not want to wear masks or were angry that they couldn’t stay beyond 30 minutes. To top it off, we were not eligible to receive the vaccine until after many people in “work from home” professions were given priority.

I have found myself unable to enjoy online social gatherings because those in my social circle have been working from home for over a year. The jokes about wearing sweatpants all day and statements such as “Now that we’re all venturing out again ...” are getting old.

We are not all “venturing out again.” Some of us have been out this entire time, working and hoping not to die.