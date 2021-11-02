Miss Manners: Caller is shocked -- shocked! -- by polite phone greeting

One day the husband was hashing over some things with me, and he said that his wife would prefer that I not eat an apple when she is talking to me. She said, according to him, “It’s rude; he shouldn’t do it.”

In fairness, he delivered this in a reasonable, non-abusive manner, and he was pretty decent about hearing what I had to say. But the statement “It’s rude; he shouldn’t do it” didn’t sit very well with me.

I didn’t mean anything by eating the apple, so what was “rude” about it?

This was a hot button for me, because a number of people in my life, including my parents, have said that my innocent actions were rude. And unlike my then-employer, they were quite nasty about it. Why can’t I decree that other people’s innocuous actions are rude?

Gentle Reader: Because you know firsthand how unpleasant that is.

But that is not to say that unintentional rudeness does not exist. Apologies are due for unfortunate consequences, whatever the motivation. If you step on someone’s foot, it hurts even if you didn’t mean to do it.

You cannot expect Miss Manners to judge the apple question without knowing the circumstances; neither does she know whether your nasty relatives nevertheless had legitimate grievances. It seems to her that all of you would profit from questioning your own actions.

