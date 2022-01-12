Miss Manners: Can anyone use automatic door button?

Dear Miss Manners: On a trip to our local library, I used my elbow to activate the entrance door by pressing the handicap button on the side. I did this to avoid touching the door handle. My 7-year-old daughter said she thought it was inappropriate for me to use the button, as I am not disabled.

I started to explain why it was acceptable for anyone to use the button, unlike parking in a handicapped zone, it's not unlawful to use the entrance button, but then second-guessed myself. I began to wonder if my daughter was correct: Just because the button is there doesn't mean that a non-handicapped person should use it. What do you say?

Gentle Reader: Your 7-year-old has perfectly captured the zeitgeist of the moment. Righting wrongs, and there are always more than enough to choose from, is virtuous, if sometimes humorless. But inventing infractions merely to put people in the wrong is not.

Your use of the button was not a trespass as it harmed no one. And if anyone is about to draw a parallel to the handicapped parking space by saying that it was not being used, Miss Manners answers that you, not being 7 years old, know the difference.