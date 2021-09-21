Miss Manners: Cancellation leaves couple without dinner

I say this couple has clearly communicated (albeit through lack of communication) that the friendship is over. My husband, however, feels that we are socially obligated to reciprocate with an invitation to the party.

Gentle Reader: No, you are free to turn a year-old grudge into a rupture. It might even not come to that, as not everybody can expect to be invited to every wedding.Those people behaved badly in dismissing you at the last minute, not considering that you would be left dinnerless, and not apologizing at the time.

Declaring the desire to apologize is an apology, but then adding “It’s not something I do” (or the even worse “It’s not who I am”) ruins it. As you realized, it deepens the transgression by suggesting that you are the only ones to whom the self-forgiver would direct such rudeness.

Far be it from Miss Manners to justify this behavior. Yet if she had liked these people before, and it was a first offense, she might have gotten over her annoyance after a year. Considering that they were planning a wedding during the pandemic and felt obliged to go along with their prospective in-laws, she might have given them another chance.

But not before she had said pleasantly, “You do realize that you left us starving during quarantine,” to see if that prompted enough remorse to bring on a real apology.

