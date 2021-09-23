Miss Manners: Casual friend doesn't want wedding invitations

Dear Miss Manners: I have a friend I’ve known for a few years who has a vacation home near ours. I’ve never been to her home in a nearby city, but we socialize when they are at their place here. I’d call it a casual friendship.

Her granddaughter was getting married and I received a shower invitation. I don’t know her granddaughter, or even the girl’s mother. I didn’t really know what to do, but I did send a modest gift and that was it.

Then I got an invitation to the wedding. I broached the subject with my friend and explained to her that this felt awkward to me because I don’t even know the parties involved. She said she wanted to include me because I was her friend.

Is this appropriate? I actually felt guilty for not sending a wedding gift, and have been a little resentful that I was put in such an awkward position, but my friend clearly sees this another way.

Time has passed and now I have received a “save the date” for yet another grandchild’s wedding! What do I do? I don’t want to upset my friend, but I don’t think I should be included in these events, since I have only a tenuous relationship to the people involved.