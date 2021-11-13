Miss Manners: CEO seeks to indicate gender, avoid confusion

As for using, or not using, a separate pronoun line, Miss Manners is in the etiquette, not the morals, business. But she observes that the world is a better place when people do the right thing for the wrong reasons than when they do the wrong thing for the right reasons.

Dear Miss Manners: My dad and his sisters, who grew up in the midst of a messy and traumatic divorce, have never gotten along. After a serious inheritance argument, which took place during my teen years, my parents decided to more or less cut contact with my aunts.

Now that I am an adult, my parents have made sure I understand that I am free to choose with whom I associate, which includes choosing who I invite to my wedding. I didn’t want to invite these two aunts anyway, so I didn’t.

The complication is my grandma. She has always been more than willing to overlook her daughters’ mistreatment of my dad, and she feels that I am being terribly unfair in not inviting them. This is how I expected her to feel.

What I did not expect was for her to tell me she probably won’t come because of it. This is heartbreaking to me, because I love my grandma and really want her there for my wedding day. Is there anything that I (or my fiancé) can do to help my grandma put her feelings about this aside for long enough to attend my wedding?