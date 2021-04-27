Miss Manners: Classmates' presumptuous gift embarrasses recipient

Gentle Reader: We have to suppose that they meant well, but this is what Miss Manners would call selfish charity.

The coarsening of society, where solvent people are shameless about asking for money — as presents or outright funding, has made them insensitive to feelings of self-respect and pride. They cannot imagine that anyone wouldn't be thrilled to get something for free.

So you must explain. This is, in fact, a class, so teaching a lesson is warranted.

They will be expecting a torrent of gratitude, so you must begin by acknowledging their good intentions. Then ask them to please take down the video, because it embarrasses you.

Then you must counter assumptions that you are being modest, and explain how you really feel. Miss Manners suggests something like this:

"I believe in charity, and I recognize your charitable motive. Thank you for worrying about me, but I am not a charity case. I am not as well-off or as well-dressed as the rest of you, but I have my pride. I hope you will understand why I cannot accept this."

Then you could add, "I will be donating this coat to a homeless shelter, and I will do so anonymously, so as not to embarrass anyone." Or, if you want to keep the coat: "I will be putting aside money until I am able to pay your kindness forward by donating the amount to the truly needy."

