Miss Manners: Co-workers being weird about PTO calendar

Dear Miss Manners: Scheduled time off at my workplace is posted to a calendar that all employees can see. To my understanding, this is so that co-workers can know that you will not be available at those times.

However, two people in my office seem to scrutinize that calendar too closely for my comfort. One took it upon himself to call me by the moniker "Part-timer" because I had been gone for three hours the previous day. Another said, "Oh, Jenny, you're getting off in two hours; aren't you excited?"

I feel my time off is my own personal business. I don't like my every move stalked and commented on. Am I being too sensitive when I find these comments intrusive?

Gentle Reader: "My understanding was that those are the hours that we are unavailable, not that they are necessarily for leisure. Why? Is that how you use yours?"

Dear Miss Manners: Is there a polite way to ask my guests to please sit still?

Most of my furniture is nearly antique (as am I), and it is showing its age. After 80 years of service, it is not as sturdy as it once was. People squirm and shift, cross one leg and then the other, lean this way and that, all while the chair creaks and squeaks.

In the past few years, I have had three chairs break. Most recently, a guest kept leaning back in a straight-backed chair as though he were trying to make it recline. I anticipated what would happen, but didn't know what to say. Sure enough, soon there was a distinct crack, which both he and his wife ignored.

Can Miss Manners suggest some genteel way to head this off?

Gentle Reader: Put the furniture away.

And yes, she knows that furniture is meant to be used. But if something is particularly fragile, it is easier to remove it than to police squirmy guests.

Barring that, an occasional "You might be more comfortable on the other couch; I'm afraid that old settee is a bit creaky" could serve as an adequate — and genteel — warning.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106