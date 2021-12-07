Miss Manners: 'Cocktail attire' remains a mystery

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter was supposed to get married in November of 2020, and had sent out “save the date” cards in advance. When it became apparent because of the pandemic that she wouldn’t be getting married then, she sent cards asking people to save Aug. 15, 2021. But when April rolled around, she decided that the health situation was still too uncertain to get married in August, so she sent “wedding postponed” cards without any specific date.

At this point, she is planning on getting married in August of 2022.

Over this period, my daughter lost touch with a few of the friends to whom she had sent the initial “save the date” cards. They were friends from a job she left over three years ago. Can we not send invitations to those people with whom she has lost touch? Since they have not been in contact since before the pandemic, she no longer feels they are friends worthy of attending her wedding.